Lafayette, LA

Another severe weather threat for Acadiana this afternoon

By Chris Cozart
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 hours ago

The next potent storm system will be sweeping across the deep south today leading to another severe risk in Acadiana this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center continues with Enhanced and Moderate risks across Mississippi and Louisiana.

Our Futuretrack model shows a line of storms moving into Acadiana after approximately Noon today and then reaching Lafayette around 3:00 pm.

Similar to last week’s severe event, all types of severe weather are possible across the deep south. Damaging winds are the primary threat but large hail and tornadoes are possible too. The setup within the atmosphere could support stronger tornadoes that are long-lived. We think the greater risk for severe weather will be just north and northeast of Acadiana, mostly across Mississippi and northeastern Louisiana. As of today, much of Acadiana is now under the “Enhanced Risk” from the Storm Prediction Center with our northeastern parishes within the “Moderate Risk”.

As always we will need to be weather aware on Wednesday as the severe risk could be elevated, even in Acadiana.

