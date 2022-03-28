ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rouble firms past 90 vs dollar, Russian stocks extend slide in volatile trade

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cTiG_0eroCP6700

March 28 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed past 90 against the dollar in Moscow trade on Monday, a near one-month high, while Russian stocks extended their slide lower on the third session of trading after an almost month-long suspension.

The Russian market is gradually reopening after a suspension caused by sweeping Western sanctions that followed the beginning of what Russia calls "a special operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russian stocks and bonds resumed trading in full on Monday, albeit for a curtailed timeframe and with various restrictions, including a ban on short-selling, still in place. Non-residents are barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until April 1.

By 1530 GMT, the rouble gained 7.7% to 89.10 to the dollar , its strongest level since March 1.

The rouble has gained support from conditions of continuing capital controls and the absence of serious sanctions tightening, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

But the rouble was weaker on the EBS electronic platform, hovering at 96 to the dollar .

The rouble had gained 7.1% to trade at 98 versus the euro , a one-month high.

Investors are watching the outcome of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine that may get under way in Turkey on Tuesday. read more

STOCKS STRUGGLE

Equities largely lost ground, with flag carrier Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) a notable exception, recovering to gain 5% after touching its lowest since 2009 in early trade.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 1.9% lower at 2,436.0 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) was down 0.9% to 822.4 points.

The Russian government has promised to support Russian companies by buying their stocks with money channelled from the rainy-day National Wealth Fund.

As of Monday, Russia has not started spending the fund's money on stocks purchases, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, according to Interfax.

Trading in depositary receipts in Russia remained suspended. Finam brokerage said in a note that the stock market's slide was continuing in the absence of any growth drivers.

Dominant lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) shed 3.9%, gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) fell 3.6% and oil major Rosneft slid 1.9%.

Yields on Russia's benchmark 10-year OFZ treasury bonds were at 13.62%, down from last week's record high of 19.74%, which is just below the central bank's key interest rate, but still at levels last seen in March 2015.

Yields move inversely to prices.

Russia has demonstrated that it can continue to service foreign currency debt in recent weeks, but that ability will be tested once more on Monday, with Russia scheduled to pay a $102 million coupon on a Eurobond due in 2035 .

Reporting by Reuters, editing by Ed Osmond and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Siluanov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Gazprom#Foreign Currency#Russian#Ofz#Locko Invest#Ebs#Aeroflot
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Russia
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Reuters

Saudi crown prince says kingdom could reduce U.S. investments -SPA

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has the option of decreasing its investments in the United States, state-run news agency SPA cited Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday. "In the same way we have the possibility of boosting our interests, we have the possibility of reducing...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy