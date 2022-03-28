ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunmen kill 20 at cockfight in troubled western Mexican state

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bmh18_0ero9xq100
Police officers keep watch at a scene following the killing of 19 people on Sunday night in an attack on a clandestine cockfighting venue, authorities said, in Zinapecuaro, Mexico March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

MEXICO CITY, March 28 (Reuters) - Gunmen massacred 20 people on Sunday night in a suspected gangland attack at a clandestine cockfighting venue in western Mexico, authorities said, in one of the worst mass shootings under the current government.

The killings took place in Las Tinajas in the state of Michoacan, where the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has been fighting local gangs for control of drug routes.

"It was a massacre of one group by another," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, expressing his regret at the deaths.

He blamed criminal gangs in the area for the killings and said a team was on the way to investigate the crime.

Seventeen of the dead were men and three were women, and officials secured 15 vehicles as part of the investigation, Michoacan state prosecutors said in a statement.

All the victims had gunshot wounds, and the last of them died on his way to hospital, authorities said.

Four people were being treated for injuries.

Michoacan has long been one of the most lawless areas in Mexico, and last month, the United States temporarily suspended shipments of avocados from the state after U.S. inspectors received threats. The suspension was later lifted. read more

Gang violence was fuelling record levels of homicides by the time President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in late 2018 pledging to pacify the country, adopting a less confrontational approach to dealing with organized crime.

But widespread violence has persisted, and average annual homicide totals are on track to be the highest under any Mexican administration since modern records began.

Homicides were down nationally during the first two months of 2022 compared to the same period last year, but they were up in Michoacan, according to official government data.

Las Tinajas is in the municipality of Zinapecuaro, about 50 km (30 miles) northeast of the state capital, Morelia.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel in London and Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet, Ed Osmond and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 17

Related
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican People#Organized Crime#Cockfighting#Western Mexican#Cjng#Michoacan
Daily Mail

Leader of El Chapo's assassin squad nicknamed 'Grim Reaper' - who was linked to THOUSANDS of murders over four-year period in Mexico border town - is sentenced to life in prison by Texas court

The former head of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán's Sinaloa Cartel assassin squad -who was linked to thousands of murders in northern Mexico over a period spanning just four years - will be spending the rest of his life in a United States prison. Mario Iglesias-Villegas was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cashing in his $5MILLION get out of jail card! Shocking moment cartel leader dons military uniform and strolls out of Colombian prison after paying bribe of millions

A drug lord awaiting extradition to the United States donned a prison guard's uniform and strolled out of Colombian maximum security prison Friday thanks to a '$5 million' get out of jail card. Juan Castro, the reported 'second-in-command' of multinational Colombian cartel Gulf Clan, was caught on camera slipping out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
Daily Mail

Border patrol release photo of migrant toddler found alone in freezing temperatures on Mexico-US border: 120 lone children found over weekend

A migrant toddler was rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents after he was seen wandering alone near the border with Mexico. A spokesperson with the agency’s Del Rio Sector confirmed to DailyMail.com that the boy was spotted at a boat ramp around midnight Tuesday near the Eagle Pass Port of Entry in Eagle Pass, Texas.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy