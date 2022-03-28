ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tiffany Haddish Gives Fierce Defense Of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jStey_0ernx4ZR00

Tiffany Haddish passionately jumped to the defense of Will Smith after he smacked Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars on Sunday.

“The Afterparty” star, who was a presenter at the ceremony, called the moment “beautiful” when Smith struck comedian Rock for cracking wise about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith ’s shaved head. Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, which has caused her hair loss .

“When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me,” Haddish told People at the Governors Ball after-party.

“As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you.”

Some comedians worried that Smith’s attack might invite other offended people to attack comics simply because they don’t like the jokes. “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters,” Kathy Griffin wrote.

But Haddish, a friend of the couple who starred with Jada Pinkett Smith in “Girls Trip,” insisted that Will Smith, who won Best Actor for “King Richard,” did the right thing.

“Maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives,” she told People.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agnK6_0ernx4ZR00

Rock was introducing the Best Documentary category when he joked to Pinkett Smith: “Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.” Demi Moore memorably had her head shaved for the 1997 military drama “G.I. Jane.”

Smith took the stage and hit Rock, telling him repeatedly: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Rock, trying to stay composed, said: “That was the — greatest night in the history of television.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Rolling Stone

‘He Could Have Killed Him’: Celebrities Weigh In on Will Smith Slap

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Oscars ceremony was derailed when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock referenced Pinkett Smith’s baldness (she has alopecia) and made a reference to 1997 movie G.I. Jane (which features a bald Demi Moore). Shortly after smacking the comedian, Smith returned to the stage for winning for Best Leading Actor, accepting the award in a bizarre, tearful speech. As the chaos unfurled on-screen, the program scrambled to defuse the tension in the room. Co-host Amy Schumer...
CELEBRITIES
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Player Is Furious With Chris Rock

A former NBA player is furious with Chris Rock for his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at The Oscars on Sunday night. Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s short hair, saying he looks forward to watching her in “G.I. Jane II.” Demi Moore starred in the original G.I. Jane movie, rocking a buzzed haircut.
NBA
Page Six

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith wow on Oscars 2022 red carpet

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith looked as dashing and dramatic as ever while walking the Oscars 2022 red carpet. On Sunday, March 27, the “Magic Mike XXL” star turned heads in a glamorous emerald green Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown that only arrived Saturday, according to E!, which also dubbed the look “scuba couture.”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé (and Blue Ivy!) Ace Masterful "Be Alive" Oscars Performance

First-time Oscar nominee Beyoncé hit the tennis court for this year's ceremony to perform her power ballad "Be Alive" from "King Richard". The icon's neon-themed outdoor performance was everything we hoped for as she opened up the Oscars with a team of dancers, an orchestra, and her 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, right by her side on Sunday. Beyoncé sang her Oscar-nominated song in Compton, CA, on the very same tennis court Serena and Venus Williams trained at as youth — a fact teased by the two sports legends as they introduced the singer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Gabrielle Union gossips about Will Smith, Chris Rock drama at Oscars 2022 party

Like the rest of the world, Gabrielle Union could not stop talking about the infamous slap heard around the world Sunday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. After Will Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head at the 2022 Oscars, guests at Vanity Fair’s annual afterparty were “truly gobsmacked,” a source tells us.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Smith filmed dancing to his own music at the Oscars party after hitting Chris Rock

Will Smith was filmed dancing to his own music at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hours after slapping Chris Rock on stage.During Sunday (27 March) night’s explosive awards ceremony, Rock jokingly called Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith “GI Jane 2” in seeming reference to her bald head.Pinkett Smith, who announced last year she had shaved her head after being diagnosed with alopecia, looked visibly unimpressed by the gag.Smith then walked onto the stage and struck Rock, before returning to his seat and shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”After the ceremony, footage circulated on social media...
MUSIC
The Independent

How Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to Chris Rock’s joke about her at the Oscars

The biggest talking point from the Oscars last night (27 March) is Will Smith hitting Chris Rock over a joke the comic made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance – but how did she react herself?Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made the joke.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment, clasping her hands together, and...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Howard Stern Blasts Academy Over Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘Where’s Security?’

Howard Stern tore into The Academy for the Oscars telecast Monday after Will Smith was able to smack Chris Rock onstage without interruption. “Will Smith walks up to Chris Rock and he open hand — with a lot of force — smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself, ‘What the f— is going on? Is this a bit?’ Because where’s security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday as he discussed the slap heard around the world with co-host Robin Quivers.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

15K+
Followers
824
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy