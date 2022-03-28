Number of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County takes another dip

The state Department of Health reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running March 20 through March 24.

As of Monday morning, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard since 11:59 p.m. March 24.

The 46 new cases are down from 50 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, and from the 51 reported the week before that.

The 46 new cases is the lowest for Skagit County since 43 were recorded for the week of July 25-31, and is well below the high of 1,159 recorded Jan. 9-15.

Skagit County Public Health discontinued posting daily COVID-19 data on its website Jan. 3, and is instead referring county residents to the Department of Health’s website.

From March 20 to March 24, the Department of Health reported two COVID-19 deaths and three new hospitalizations in Skagit County.

Through March 24, the county has had 198 COVID-19 deaths and 1,114 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.