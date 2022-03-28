ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Walmart to stop tobacco sales in some U.S. stores

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzbHq_0ernFcW200

March 28 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) will stop sales of tobacco products in some of its more than 5,000 stores across the United States, the world's largest retailer said on Monday.

The company did not disclose how many stores would be affected by the move, but said it would not be exiting the category entirely.

The markets in which cigarettes are being removed from stores include California, Florida and New Mexico, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

Walmart has rolled out a design with more self-checkout registers and other items such as grab-and-go food or candy near the front of the stores in place of Marlboro, Newport and other tobacco products, the Journal reported.

CVS (CVS.N) in 2014 became the first U.S. drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelves, while Walmart halted sales of e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery products at its U.S. stores a few years later due to growing regulatory complexity and uncertainty.

Several Democratic U.S. senators have urged Walmart and several other retailers to stop selling all tobacco products.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

Outlander WOLFE
1d ago

Walmart carries mostly Chinese products. Tobacco products are no cost effective for profit margins.

Reply
3
Related
Fortune

As of next month, there will be just 3 Kmarts left in the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kmart’s famous blue light is getting really, really dim. The once omnipresent retailer will see its number of U.S. locations drop to three next month, with...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Retailer

The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Florida State
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Drugstore#The Wall Street Journal#Democratic
BGR.com

Monthly $1,000 stimulus payments are coming, and you can apply now

Basic income programs that provide recipients with a guarantee of free money are an increasingly popular experiment around the country right now. States and cities across the US are rolling out different variations of this idea, which act like supercharged stimulus checks. One of the newest examples? A California program, for residents of West Hollywood who belong to a very specific demographic group.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dependable Car in America

Many people cannot buy the car they would like to own for different reasons. But if they could, some would likely consider Kia, the most dependable car in America. (These, on the other hand, are cars Americans don’t want to buy.) The main reason people cannot buy the car they want is that auto inventory […]
BUYING CARS
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy