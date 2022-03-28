Track Preview: 12 storylines for the 2022 season

With the winter high school sports season in the books, numerous exciting athletes are ready for their time to shine this spring. After a 2021 season that included WPIAL team titles and multiple gold medals at the PIAA championships, the 2022 track season is poised to perhaps be even more exciting thanks to the many stars in the Beaver Valley.

Here are 12 storylines to watch:

Can Mia Cochran make distance events must-see?

The distance events are not usually the most closely watched at a track meet – primarily because lap 2 can look a lot like lap 7. When Moon senior Mia Cochran steps onto the track, though, all eyes will be on the track – and her. She may be the premier distance runner ever from this area as the defending WPIAL and PIAA 1600-meter and 3200-meter champion. She has already been twice named as the Pennsylvania Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year, and is committed to Arkansas. No competitor in uniform should challenge her but her biggest competition will be the clock – and it’s always there. Her 1600 time at the PIAA last year was 15 seconds off the state record and 33 seconds off in the 3200.

One for a new thumb?

The Riverside boys’ team has been one of the most dominant in the WPIAL Class 2A team competition over the past decade. The Panthers have won four titles in a row but will have a new face at the helm this season as Chelsea Kordecki takes over as head coach for longtime coach Chuck Kotuby. Kotuby didn’t leave the cupboard bare before retiring to watch his grandkids; six returning Riverside athletes placed at last year’s WPIAL individual meet. Kordecki and her Panthers won’t have to look far to see the reminders of the past success – the track at Riverside’s Memorial Stadium is named after Kotuby.

Can the Aliquippa 400 relay team return to gold?

It has now been two long years since the Aliquippa boys won the WPIAL gold medal in the 400 relay – the longest dry spell since 2003. That’s not even a really fair comparison, either, since COVID won in 2020 when the championships were canceled. Prior to some bad luck last year, the Quips had won six straight competitions and, since 2004, Aliquippa has won 13 of 17. The Quips set the WPIAL championship record in 2012. Aliquippa will again be a favorite this year as only Vernon Redd graduated from the team from last year. CyAir Clark, Tajier Thornton and Nate Lindsey all return.

Can the Riverside boys’ 1600 relay team make fans stay to the end?

The last event on the track at every meet is the 1600 relay, and a lot of fans watch at least part of it on their way to the parking lot. The Riverside boys, though, are so dominating in the event that those tendencies are changing. Like facing a team with a dominant closer in baseball, Riverside opponents know they need an insurmountable lead before getting to the final event or it’s not going to end well. This event is how the Panthers won their fourth straight WPIAL team title last year. The success isn’t new – fans still talk about Aaron Tedys’ final leg at Shippensburg over a decade ago. Last year, Colby Belczyk ran that anchor leg as the Panthers won both the WPIAL and PIAA titles and he was the only senior. The heir apparent for that anchor leg would be Ty Fluharty, who finished second behind Belczyk in the WPIAL and fourth in the PIAA in the 800.

The pole vault – a local secret?

At most local tracks, fans don’t get to pay much attention to the pole vault because it is usually off to the side by itself, away from other events. As a result, many local fans would be surprised to find out that the Times coverage area is a hotbed for the pole vault, at least in Class 2A. On the boys’ side, Riverside’s Teddy McHale returns as the defending champion but there is also strength in numbers as four of the top six vaulters were local. On the girls’ side, Hopewell junior Leia Day is the top local returner after finishing third, but, again, five of the top nine vaulters were local. The success at the top doesn’t necessarily carry to the state meet – where fans are used to seeing the event front and center on PCN – but the volume still carries over. Among Class 2A boys, three of the top 10 were local and, among Class 2A girls, three of the top 15 were from the Beaver Valley.

Will this year offer another freshman phenom?

Local fans got spoiled when they saw a young sprinter from Rochester take the track world by storm a generation ago but, at every big meet, someone in the stands will ask if the next Lauryn Williams is there. So far, there hasn’t been another Lauryn, who has won Olympic medals in both the summer and winter Olympics, but it’s still fun to consider the possibility. Last year, 12 freshmen placed at the WPIAL championships: Ellie Cain of Quaker Valley was part of the gold medal 1600 relay team and finished 7th in the 800 meters; Megan Grimm was on Central Valley’s silver medal 400 relay team; K’La Kizart of Beaver Falls finished 3rd in the 300 hurdles; Sam Klein and Jonathan Nelson were part of Riverside’s 3rd-place 3200 relay team; Ella Morelli of Hopewell was on the 4th-place 400 relay team; Lexi Fluharty, Emma Thellman, and Brooke Wissinger were on Riverside’s 6th-place 3200 relay team; Jimmie Couch of Freedom was on Freedom’s 7th-place 3200 relay team; Ariana Ormer was on OLSH’s 7th-place 3200 relay team; and Beaver Falls’ Demetrious Taylor was on Beaver Falls’ 7th-place 400 relay team.

Watch for Paige Drake in Class 3A

With only two classes in track, there is a big difference in competition between Class 2A and 3A, so the medal count locally isn’t as high in 3A. As a result, fans could miss Central Valley senior Paige Drake, but they shouldn’t. She has already shown enough to commit to St. Francis University, but she will still use this spring to build on last year. Last season, she earned two silver medals at the WPIAL meet – in the 100 and as part of the 400-meter relay team. At the PIAA meet, she was able to repeat her finish with the relay team.

Could there be some flashbacks to Dom Perretta this season?

In the middle of the last decade, track fans were treated to watch Beaver Falls’ Dom Perretta assault on the record books almost every meet. Perretta, who later ran at Penn State, set the WPIAL record in the 800 meters in 2015 and the PIAA record in 2016. Last year, both 800-meter runs on the boys’ side were won by local runners – Riverside’s Colby Belczyk in Class 2A and Moon’s Jacob Pulhalla in Class 3A. Pulhalla, a sophomore then, will return to defend his title, and some of his toughest competition is likely to come from Beaver’s Krystof Purtell, now a senior. Belczyk has graduated, but his closest competition came from teammate Ty Fluharty, who finished just a second and a half behind Belczyk and almost three seconds ahead of his next closest competition. The closest underclassman behind Fluharty was Maxwell Hamilton of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, now a junior.

Can South Side’s Dustin Mackall repeat?

Last season, South Side junior Dustin Mackall emerged from a crowded field in the high jump with a WPIAL gold medal. Only four inches separated the top nine jumpers, and seven of them were underclassmen, so the field could again be extremely competitive.

What’s next for Nora Johns?

Last year, Quaker Valley sophomore Nora Johns was best known as the only underclassman starting on Quaker Valley’s WPIAL runner-up basketball team. Since that time, her profile has become much more obvious as she won both WPIAL and PIAA gold in the 300 hurdles. She also ran the anchor leg on the Quakers’ WPIAL gold-medal 1600 relay team that finished fifth in the state. This basketball season, she was the only returning starter on a Quaker Valley basketball team that reached the PIAA playoffs. Now she’ll be the one with the target on her back – the one to beat in one of the toughest events in track. All indications are that she’s up to the task.

When are the big meets?

There are very few true dual one-on-one meets anymore, especially in Class 2A. Many schools don’t have facilities and it has become the norm to have multiple teams at the same meet, increasing the possibility of top competition. Some of the bigger invitational meets are the Beaver County Championships on April 9, the same day as the TSTCA in Baldwin, followed by the Butler Invitational on April 22-23 and the South Fayette Invitational on April 30. May has the Baldwin Invitational on May 7, the WPIAL team championships on May 11 at West Mifflin, the WPIAL Individual Championships at Slippery Rock on May 18, and the PIAA championships at Shippensburg on May 27-28.

Who are some of the other names to watch?

Every year, track and field gives athletes a chance to make a name for themselves, and this year will be no different. Some of those will be familiar names in a new setting like Freedom basketball and soccer sisters Renae and Julz Mohrbacher, who are throwers for the Bulldogs. At the Beaver County Championship, they’ll be competing with Blackhawk standout basketball player Casey Nixon. Riverside senior Sydney Hale will continue to be one of the top throwers in the area while also being a standout on the softball diamond.

No name will be more familiar to long time track and field followers, though, than a particular distance runner for South Side. There, sophomore distance runner R.J. Ashcroft will be competing at the Richard Ashcroft Athletic Complex, named for his grandfather. Rich Ashcroft usually shies away from the spotlight and isn’t easy to spot at the complex named after him but he should be easy to spot this year – he’ll be the one with the biggest smile during the distance events.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Track Preview: 12 storylines for the 2022 season