Tour de France 2022 route: stage by stage

The Tour de France 2022 route - for the 109th edition of the race - has already featured highlights such as the Grand Départ in Denmark, and the cobbles in northern France. On July 14th the race returns to the legendary and gruelling Alpe d'Huez climb for the first time since 2018.

Covering a total of 3,328km, the 2022 Tour contains six mountain stages, five altitude finishes and 29 second, first, and hors categorie climbs.

The opening three stages of the 2022 Tour de France covered the Scandinavian country of Denmark for the first time in the Grand Tour's history, before heading across the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, and then towards the first-ever mountain finish at La Planche des Belles Filles. Into Switzerland and then the French Alps.

It was in the Alps that this year's race burst into life. The Tour appeared to be in danger of becoming a procession leading to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

claiming a hat-trick of wins.

However, that all changed on stage 11 on July 13. The stage from Albertville to Col du Granon saw multiple attacks on the Slovenian rider which saw him lose time and the yellow jersey to Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

He has no time to lick his wounds, though, as the next day saw the return of the Alpe d'Huez . Arguably one of the most famous climbs in world cycling!

Once the race moves into the Pyrenees there'll be two more summit finishes on Peyragudes and Hautacam (which will no doubt test the GC contenders on the 2022 Tour de France start list ), with a time trial around Rocamadour before a finish in Paris on the Champs-Élysées.

The race will take place between July 1 and 24 in 2022. Here is the official route.

Tour de France 2022 route

Stage one Copenhagen to Copenhagen 13km Stage two Roskilde to Nyborg 199km Stage three Velje to Sønderborg 182km Rest day Stage four Dunkirk to Calais 172km Stage five Lille to Arenberg, Porte du Hainaut 155km Stage six Binche to Longwy 220km Stage seven Tomblaine to Super Planche des Belles Filles 176km Stage eight Dole to Lausanne 184km Stage nine Aigle to Châtel 183km Rest day Repos Stage 10 Morzine to Megève 148km Stage 11 Albertville to Col du Granon 149km Stage 12 Briançon to Alpe d'Huez 166km Stage 13 Bourg d'Oisans to Saint-Étienne 193km Stage 14 Saint-Étienne to Mende 195km Stage 15 Rodez to Carcassonne 200km Rest day Carcassonne Stage 16 Carcassonne to Foix 179km Stage 17 Saint Gaudens to Peyragudes 130km Stage 18 Lourdes to Hautacam 143km Stage 19 Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors 189km Stage 20 Lacapelle Marival to Rocamadour 40km (ITT) Stage 21 Paris La Défense Arena to Paris, Champs-Elysees 112km

Tour de France 2022 route stages

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage one, Copenhagen to Copenhagen (13km ITT)

The start of the 109th Tour takes place in Denmark's capital of Copenhagen with a 13km individual time trial on a pan-flat route that could see the record hit for the fastest average stage speed - Rohan Dennis currently holds that honour, reaching 55.45kmh on stage one of the 2015 Tour.

Yves Lampaert storms to yellow jersey with Tour de France stage one time trial victory

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage two, Roskilde to Nyborg (199km)

The first road stage of the Tour sees the first opportunity for the sprinters on the flatlands of Denmark, taking on the 18km Great Belt Bridge before hitting the finish in Nyborg. Expect crosswinds on the exposed roads, which often make contact with the Danish coastline.

Fabio Jakobsen sprints to victory on stage two of the Tour de France

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage three, Velje to Sønderborg (182km)

Another sprint day that sees the race finish in Sønderborg, this stage will be similar to the second day, but expect a mass dash to the line. The riders will loop around the city in the final few kilometres of the race, potentially causing some welcomed chaos within the peloton.

Dylan Groenewegen triumphs in bunch sprint on Tour de France stage three

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage four, Dunkirk to Calais (172km)

Wind could, once again, play a crucial role on the first French stage of the Tour. A coastal affair from Dunkirk to the major port of Calais, a sprint is expected along the coastline, over the small hills and changeable weather conditions.

Wout Van Aert victorious on stage four of Tour de France with solo attack

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage five, Lille to Arenberg, Port du Hainaut (155km)

Brand new cobbled sectors in northern France will face the peloton as they race from Lille to Arenberg. The above picture is just a snippet of the stage, but shows that there will be a brutal amount of cobbles to take on with 11 sectors.

Simon Clarke conquers the cobbles on stage five

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage six, Binche to Longwy (220km)

Starting in Belgium, the race makes its way to Longwy. Peter Sagan was the last winner atop the climb in Longwy with the punchy sprinters expected to be involved yet again at the end of the sixth stage.

Tadej Pogačar moves into Tour de France lead with commanding stage six victory

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage seven, Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles (176km)

Making it's return to the race after a year out, the Planche is back, but this time it includes the vicious gravel kick to the line to top out the Super Planche des Belles Filles for the first time since 2019.

Tadej Pogacar triumphs up La Super Planche des Belles Filles on Tour de France stage seven .

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage eight, Dole to Lausanne (184km)

A trip to Switzerland is up next and another very lumpy day with a very similar finish to the one in Longwy. The finish in Lausanne is on the shores of the stunning Lake Geneva.

Wout van Aert powers to victory on stage eight with perfectly timed sprint

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage nine, Aigle to Châtel (183km)

Stage nine is the first day in the Alps with the race re-entering the borders of France, but the stage does take place mostly within the Swiss borders and features four categorised climbs before an uphill kick to the line in Châtel.

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage 10, Morzine to Megève (148km)

The race returns to Megève and its gradual gradients for the 10th stage. This should see the first major moves from the big contenders, after Tadej Pogačar's early move to decide the race in 2021 was so successful.

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage 11, Albertville to Col du Granon (149km)

An epic day in the high Alps that sees the race head over the Col du Télégraphe to Valloire, before heading up the legendary Col du Galibier. The race then descends down to the base of the Col du Granon before tackling its brutal gradients to the line.

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage 12, Briançon to Alpe d'Huez (166km)

Another day and another ascent of the Col du Galibier. This time from the Col du Lautaret side from Briançon before descent through Valloire and into Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and the base of the Col de la Croix de Fer.

After the second beyond category climb of the day, the race heads down to Allemond and along to Bourg d'Oisans to tackle the 21 hairpin bends of Alpe d'Huez.

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage 13, Bourg d'Oisans to Saint-Étienne (193km)

Back to the likely sprint stages as the race begins its journey over to the Pyrenees with a finish in Saint-Étienne.

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage 14, Saint-Étienne to Mende (195km)

Starting in Saint-Étienne the race makes its way through the Massif Central before heading up the hellishly steep slopes of the Côte de la Croix Neuve to Mende and the finish.

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage 15, Rodez to Carcassonne (200km)

Carcassonne will bring the second week to a close with another potential sprint. Mark Cavendish won his record-equalling 34th stage victory at the Tour in this city in 2021.

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage 16, Carcassonne to Foix (179km)

One of the classic routes of the Tour is the finish in Foix taking on the two climbs of the Port de Lers and the Mur de Péguère before descending down to Foix on a day that is perfectly suited to the breakaway.

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage 17, Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes (130km)

Four climbs introduce the Pyrenees with a bang as the peloton hits the first of the two final mountain stages of the race. The finish on Peyragudes comes after ascents up the Col d'Aspin, the Hourquette d'Ancizan and the Col de Val Louron-Azet.

Tour de France 2022 route : Stage 18, Lourdes to Hautacam (143km)

The final mountain stage of the 2022 Tour de France sees the return of the Hautacam climb for the first time since 2014 where Vincenzo Nibali won his fourth stage on his way to the overall title.

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage 19, Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors (189km)

The last chance for the breakaway before the final time trial and the trip to Paris. Will the sprinter's teams allow the break to go on a day that could see a bunch finish?

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage 20, Lacapelle Marival to Rocamadour (40km)

The penultimate stage of the Tour de France 2022 is, once again, an individual time trial, but this one is almost a throwback to the huge distances of Tours of old with this 40km route. It is a real test of the legs for the big GC contenders after three weeks of racing, and huge amounts of time can be gained and lost here.

Tour de France 2022 route: Stage 21, Paris La Défense Arena to Paris, Champs-Élysées

The final stage is the usual procession to the Champs-Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe, before the race for the sprint begins and the remaining fast-men fight it out for the glory of winning on the cobbled street.

