Introducing two new S.F. Examiner newsletters

Good morning, Bay Area. Starting off the week in tech, Foxconn, a major assembler of Apple’s iPhones, said it's pausing its operations in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after an outbreak of Covid-19 cases led the city to shut down. Meanwhile at the pump, Bay Area gas prices are creeping ever closer to the once unimaginable $6-a-gallon mark. In sports, basketball teams from the University of San Francisco, Stanford University and Saint Mary's University are all headed to the March Madness NCAA dance, and in case you missed it, San Mateo native Tom Brady said he's not retiring from the NFL after all. Go figure. We've sprung forward but still have a week to go before the official start of spring. Here's what's making headlines during this final week of winter.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO