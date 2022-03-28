ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Introducing two new S.F. Examiner newsletters

By Carly Schwartz
San Francisco Examiner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my parents lived in The City several decades ago, they always looked forward to getting the San Francisco Examiner every weekday afternoon. A lot can happen between 9 and 5, after all, and the Ex was often the first newspaper to publish the biggest stories of the day....

www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Business Times

S.F. city and business leaders unveil 'Bloom SF,' a series of events linked to new return-to-office push

As part of the city's latest effort to revitalize San Francisco's still-slow downtown corridor Mayor London Breed and officials have unveiled a week-long series of engagement programming, dubbed "Bloom SF," a best-foot-forward attempt to welcome back returning-to-office San Franciscans and visitors. The engagement initiative follows Breed’s announcement earlier this month...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

James Green named new San Francisco Examiner president

The 157-year-old Examiner has tapped a new leader for its growth and transformation online. James A. Green has been named president of Clint Reilly Communications, which owns The San Francisco Examiner and Nob Hill Gazette. Green was most recently the vice president for digital at Lee Enterprises, a newspaper chain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Free S.F. walking tours are rebounding in the pandemic’s wake

Among the joys of being a tourist in San Francisco are the secrets to be discovered around so many corners of the city. That’s why it can be a thrill to explore the backstreets and rolling hills by foot — hoping to find a surprise view, a hidden treasure or a place that harkens back to another era.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S F#S F Examiner
bizjournals

Monday Digest: S.F. bank taps new CEO; UC enrollment freeze faces fresh challenge

Good morning, Bay Area. Starting off the week in tech, Foxconn, a major assembler of Apple’s iPhones, said it's pausing its operations in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after an outbreak of Covid-19 cases led the city to shut down. Meanwhile at the pump, Bay Area gas prices are creeping ever closer to the once unimaginable $6-a-gallon mark. In sports, basketball teams from the University of San Francisco, Stanford University and Saint Mary's University are all headed to the March Madness NCAA dance, and in case you missed it, San Mateo native Tom Brady said he's not retiring from the NFL after all. Go figure. We've sprung forward but still have a week to go before the official start of spring. Here's what's making headlines during this final week of winter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. officials encourage water conservation as drought emergency conditions continue

As drought conditions persist throughout California, San Francisco Public Utility Commission officials on Wednesday encouraged homeowners to utilize their services to find ways conserve water. During an evaluation at a home in the city’s Miraloma Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning, SFPUC officials said conserving water during these times is crucial...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How Gavin Newsom and Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated Willie Brown’s birthday

Willie Brown is always good for a note or a quote. The man’s aging like a cask of Veuve Clicquot. In fact, Da Mayor celebrated his 88th birthday over the weekend with a handful of close friends, including dueling governors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gavin Newsom. It all went down at Ahnold’s Brentwood mansion on Saturday, where the group dined on Wiener schnitzel. Sehr gut! “He’s gotta house like a museum,” said Brown. “It’s fabulous. The paintings. The statues. It’s all there.” …
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco Examiner

ODC/Dance celebrates 50+ years of modern movement innovations

“Like a racehorse out of the gate” is how Brenda Way describes the members of her ODC/Dance company as they take the stage and perform. “Beautiful when running, and so exciting,” she elaborates. Local audiences will be able to see ODC in motion — in a live...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

John Korty, a godfather of Northern California filmmaking, dies at 85

In the early 1960s, he had it in mind to be a filmmaker, but he did not accept the automatic cultural assumption that the only way to pursue a movie life and career was to go to Los Angeles. He took the view that, like a writer or a painter, a creative person might live in eastern Oregon, in the woods of Vermont or even in the headland country north of San Francisco. After all, the people in those places might be interesting and valuable, all the more so in not living beneath the idiot HOLLYWOOD sign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Chronic understaffing is hurting S.F. nurses and their patients

Even as COVID-19 cases fall across the state and country, The City’s public health infrastructure is still struggling to recover from longer-term staffing shortages. San Francisco General Hospital is currently experiencing an 8.2% vacancy rate among registered nurses, and the total immediate staffing gap is at 27.2% when taking vacation and sick time into consideration, according to Dr. Susan Ehrlich, chief executive officer at the hospital.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

BART reinstates key board member after controversial removal

Lateefah Simon will be allowed to retain her seat on the BART Board of Directors, agency officials said Wednesday, after she was briefly stripped of her seat due to a dispute over whether she lives in the district she represents. In a joint statement, BART Board President Rebecca Saltzman and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Will S.F.’s ‘transformational’ homeless shelter plan actually work?

For every person on the street, a bed with a pillow ready and waiting. And for those who decline the offer of shelter, a clearer path to move them off the street. San Francisco leaders are contemplating a law that could eventually ensure a shelter bed be available for every homeless person in need of one and, potentially, further empower the city to clear encampments.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How will San Francisco’s urban landscape change to add 80,000 homes?

San Francisco’s city planners have finally stated what they have hinted for months — that portions of the west side of The City will be rezoned for mid-rise apartment buildings along major transit routes in order to meet state-mandated housing goals. In a document released Friday, the Planning...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A sculptor’s work caught fire in the Presidio—and the art kept burning

When sculptor Andy Goldsworthy’s “Spire,” a 100-foot-tall obelisk fashioned from 37 Monterey cypress trunks in San Francisco’s Presidio, caught fire in June 2020, I was giddy. The suspected arson seemed to resonate with the Scotland-based artist’s interest in ephemerality using organic materials — in this case, trees that can burn. Now, an exhibition titled “Firehouse,” at Haines Gallery’s new location at Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture, reveals Goldsworthy’s feelings about the “Spire” fire in a series of “site responsive” works.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy