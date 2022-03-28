ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Beer giants Heineken and Carslberg join exodus from Russia

By Toby Sterling, Jacob Gronholt-pedersen
Reuters
Reuters
 21 hours ago

AMSTERDAM/COPENHAGEN March 28 (Reuters) - Brewing giants Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) and Heineken (HEIN.AS) said on Monday they would quit Russia, joining an exodus of Western companies as pressure grows on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged international companies to turn their backs on the Russian market after the launch last month of what Moscow termed a "special military operation" against its neighbour. read more

For Carlsberg, the Western brewer most exposed to Russia, the exit would result in a "substantial non-cash impairment charge" this year, it said without providing further details.

The company holds a 27% share of the local market through its ownership of the country's biggest brewer, Baltika.

"We have taken the difficult and immediate decision to seek a full disposal of our business in Russia, which we believe is the right thing to do in the current environment," Carlsberg said. "Upon completion we will have no presence in Russia."

The company's shares, which have fallen by roughly a quarter since the start of the invasion, traded 4.2% higher on Monday, heading for their best day since November 2020.

Heineken, the third largest brewer in Russia, earlier said it was aiming for an "orderly transfer" of its local business, which accounts for just 2% of total sales, reducing its operations during a transition period to minimise the risk of nationalisation.

The Dutch brewer expects to book related charges of around 400 million euros ($438 million) and said it would guarantee the salaries of its 1,800 employees in Russia until the end of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eB6KT_0erjCynL00
Heineken logo is seen at the company's building in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

"We have concluded that Heineken's ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable," the company said in a statement, adding that it would not profit from any transfer of ownership.

Its shares were up 0.3% by 1423 GMT.

Carlsberg last year generated 10% of its total revenue and 6% of its operating profit in Russia, where it has eight breweries and 8,400 employees. It took full control of Baltika in 2008 but has faced sluggish sales amid a sanction-hit economy and regulations to curb alcohol abuse.

"The announcement that Carlsberg will leave Russia should help to clear the air and removes the overhang risk," Jefferies analysts wrote in a research note.

The Danish brewer's non-current assets in Russia stood at 19.2 billion Danish crowns ($2.83 billion) at the end of 2021, amounting to around 15% of total assets or 44% of its total equity, its annual report showed.

Russia's second largest brewer is a joint venture owned by Turkey's Anadolu Efes (AEFES.IS) and Belgium's InBev (ABI.BR).

InBev said earlier in March it would stop selling Bud beer in Russia and forego profits from the joint venture, which has 11 breweries and 3,500 employees in the country.

($1 = 0.9125 euros)

($1 = 6.7802 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Sarah Morland, Philip Blenkinsop, Toby Sterling, Stine Jacobsen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by John Stonestreet, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heineken#Beer#Carslberg#Amsterdam Copenhagen#Russian
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reuters

German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators poisoned during peace talks

Two Ukrainian negotiators and a Russian businessman assisting in the negotiations with Russia were intentionally poisoned during a round of peace talks at the start of this month, a report first revealed Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov and another member of...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

381K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy