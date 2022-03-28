Nicole Kidman's Reaction Is Meme Of The Night -- But It's Not What It Looks Like

Will Smith ’s literal slap at Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night took over Twitter, with jokes, outrage and memes. But one image that was celebrated as the ultimate reaction to the moment isn’t what it appears to be: Best Actress nominee Nicole Kidman, looking on in apparent shock:

Turns out the viral image was actually snapped much earlier in the evening. Reuters photographers snapped a similar moment and noted that it was from before the awards show even began:

Footage from around the time of the attack shows Kidman was wearing husband Keith Urban’s jacket.

While the viral Kidman image didn’t feature her reaction to Smith, it will no doubt take its place in the pantheon of memes used as a reaction to anything and everything.

After all, Kidman’s been there before:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.