ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicole Kidman's Reaction Is Meme Of The Night -- But It's Not What It Looks Like

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvV03_0erhbBsd00

Will Smith ’s literal slap at Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night took over Twitter, with jokes, outrage and memes. But one image that was celebrated as the ultimate reaction to the moment isn’t what it appears to be: Best Actress nominee Nicole Kidman, looking on in apparent shock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnN3v_0erhbBsd00

Turns out the viral image was actually snapped much earlier in the evening. Reuters photographers snapped a similar moment and noted that it was from before the awards show even began:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdSS6_0erhbBsd00

Footage from around the time of the attack shows Kidman was wearing husband Keith Urban’s jacket.

While the viral Kidman image didn’t feature her reaction to Smith, it will no doubt take its place in the pantheon of memes used as a reaction to anything and everything.

After all, Kidman’s been there before:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Go Full Hollywood Glam for 2022 Oscars

Nicole Kidman arrived at Sunday’s 94 annual Academy Awards ready to win! The actress, who is nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, stunned as she hit the carpet with husband Keith Urban. Kidman, 54, dazzled in a stunning Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Keith Urban
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has Message for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars made major headlines when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast. It led to a ton of reactions on social media, and one person who had a strong reaction was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Twitter Sanders had a message for Smith and Rock after he watched the incident.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Her Sister in a Show-Stopping Ombre Dress

Sandra Bullock turned heads at her latest red carpet appearance—all thanks to her stunning ensemble and a very special guest. The 57-year-old actress recently attended the premiere of her latest film, The Lost City, and stepped out in a ruffled pink ombre dress by Elie Saab, complete with a plunging neckline and a gravity-defying split. Bullock completed the outfit with a black blazer and matching heels, but her stylish ensemble isn't the only thing that caught our attention. The star brought her little sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, as her date.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Of The Night#Reuters
POPSUGAR

Blake Lively Is the Next Met Gala Host, and the Theme Already Has People Talking

Resuming its original programming, the 2022 Met Gala will return on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The highly anticipated event, which supports the Costume Institute and celebrates its current exhibition, titled "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," will welcome Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as its official cochairs. Fashion designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will continue on as honorary chairs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Everyone is making jokes about John Travolta’s ‘Adele Dazeem’ moment as actor is announced as presenter again

John Travolta has been announced as one of the celebrities who will be presenting awards at the Oscars – and everyone is making the same joke.Eight years ago, Travolta spectacularly mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name at the Oscars, ahead of her performance of the song “Let it Go” from Frozen.The Pulp Fiction star introduced her as “the wickedly talented, the one and only, Adele Dazeem”, spawning parody Twitter accounts and even an “Adele Dazeem Name Generator”, turning Jared Leto into “Jed Lopeez” and Matthew McConaughey into “Michael Mozaleen”.Many Twitter users have been looking back on the moment, with one person...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PennLive.com

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet reconcile their marriage

On one hand, some people may be upset and a little heartbroken that hotties Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are both back off the market. Though, many others may be happy to see one of Hollywood’s hottest couples ever back together. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Momoa and Bonet announced...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa like you've never seen her before - see her unexpected makeover

Kelly Ripa has taken on a new role and she looks amazing! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host surprised fans with a look they didn't see coming. The mom-of-two transformed into Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, from the movie House of Gucci for her show's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

15K+
Followers
824
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy