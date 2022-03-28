ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

UPDATE: Soaking Rain Moves Across Bay Area As End Of Wet Weather Season Nears

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0Wxe_0erglGMb00

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A potent storm front rolled through the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, dumping at least two inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains and bringing much needed rainfall throughout the drought-parched region.

A flash flood watch for the Colorado and Dolan Fire burn scars along the Big Sur coast were in place overnight.

“Since the Colorado scar has not been ‘tested’ in a rain event yet, folks in the area should prepare for slides possibly impacting Highway 1,” the National Weather Service said. “Make sure you have the necessary supplies should the road become blocked and/or a power outage occur.”

Reduced rain later in the evening on Monday led the flash flood watch to expire at 6:30 p.m.

On Monday morning, BART officials warned commuters that they may experience train delays due to wet weather. Riders can visit BART.gov for real-time service updates.

Cal State East Bay Geography Professor Elena Givental on Monday told KPIX even though this was the biggest storm since the beginning of the year, it wasn’t big enough to end California’s long-term drought woes. The state is entering its third straight year of extreme drought conditions

“Now we’re probably good to go for the spring months, because it may be sufficient to moisten the soils,” said Prof. Givental. “Let’s hope it’s not the last one.”

The problem is that experts say this storm might be the last downpour the region sees for a while as the traditional rainy season comes to a close.

“We need to learn how to conserve water. We need to learn how to be more responsible,” she said.

Experts say unless things get unusually wet during April and May, the current trends would indicate another busy wildfire season this summer.

In San Francisco, Market Street was virtually empty as the rain began falling Sunday evening.

“It came down in buckets, I wasn’t ready for it,” said Don Green. “It is what it is. San Francisco — the weather changes from day to day so you just got to be prepared.”

After a sunny and dry Saturday, San Francisco was expecting close to half an inch of rain overall from this system. Welcome relief from the sporadic rainfall since the start of year.

“We need more of it, it’s nice to have it,” said James Espey of Berkeley.

Sunday’s weather wasn’t significant enough to derail Espey’s plans.

“I’m headed out to a party tonight so nothing’s changed for me,” he said.

Ominous gray skies for much of the day turned into a long awaited downpour in the North Bay Sunday evening, as withering plants and trees got relief.

“This storm is not an atmospheric river, however, it will, for the most part, bring beneficial rain to our area, especially considering that we were so dry in January and February,” said National Weather Service Bay Area meteorologist Brooke Bingaman.

Bay Area reservoirs will benefit too. Reservoirs that were in dire straits at this time last year in Marin County are nearly full again after historic rainfall toward the end of 2021.

“We’re not going to be complacent and say, since they’re 92% full, everything’s great and let’s just go back to the way things were,” said Marin Municipal Water District board president Cynthia Koehler.

The latest California Drought Monitor Map shows that, last fall, nearly 88 percent of counties were in “extreme” or “exceptional” drought. Now it’s at 37 percent but more than 37 million of the state’s population are living in drought areas.

“We can’t say that there’s an emergency any longer,” Koehler said. “At the same time, we really can’t be complacent about supply and declare that the drought has passed.”

The emphasis is on conservation and many are getting the message.

Gallons used per person for this district’s nearly 200,000 users has dropped significantly over the past 15 years, according to water officials.

This latest storm could be the final soaking for a while, as the wet season comes to an official end in days.

“Unfortunately January, February were very dry and March hasn’t been that impressive either,” Bingaman said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco

53K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

19M+

Views

Follow CBS San Francisco and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Colorado State
State
California State
City
Berkeley, CA
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Drought#North Bay#Flash Flood#Extreme Weather#Kpix#The Flash Flood Watch#The Colorado Dolan#Bart
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Bradenton Herald

Earthquake off the coast of California rattles Malibu, geologists say

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake off the California coast rattled Malibu, geologists said. The earthquake shook the area at about 9 a.m. Pacific Time Monday, March 21, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake is smaller than many California residents are used to, but dozens of people reported feeling the...
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Massive earthquake could hit Bay Area at any time, scientists say

Scientists are warning that a massive earthquake could strike California's Bay Area at any moment. In a new USA Today report, earthquake engineering expert Keith Porter – who works on the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) HayWired Scenario – provided a detailed look at theoretical calamity. The hypothetical scenario...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Temperatures To Soar To Record Levels; Are You Ready For The Heat?

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A ridge of high pressure stalled over Northern California triggered hot, gusty winds early Tuesday that sent temperatures soaring as much as 24 degrees warmer than they were just 24 hours earlier. National Weather Service reported gusts as high as 75 mph in the predawn hours. “Gusts as of 3 a.m. were peaking between 45 to 60 mph at our typically windy spots like Mt Diablo, Mt St Helena West, Mt Umunhum, and Healdsburg Hills,” the weather service said. “Thus far, the strongest gust we had was 75 mph at Mt St Helena West which occurred between...
OAKLAND, CA
International Business Times

Azores Volcanic Island Hit By Thousands Of Quakes Starts Evacuation As Fears Grow

Authorities on a mid-Atlantic Portuguese island hit by thousands of small earthquakes in recent days started evacuating people living at the bottom of coastal cliffs on Thursday as fears of a stronger tremor or a volcanic eruption grow. Since Saturday, over 2,000 earthquakes, with a magnitude of between 1.6 and...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Gas prices are already over $8 a gallon in at least one California town

Prices in the town of Mendocino, CA, were above $8 per gallon on the morning of Tuesday, March 8. 2022. (Photo courtesy of Edward Thomas) As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, prices at the pump are exploding across the United States. The national average for a gallon of gas hit $4.17 on Tuesday; that's 55 cents more than a week ago, AAA said.
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy