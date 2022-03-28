ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools Remain Closed On Monday As Sacramento Teachers Strike Continues

By CBS13 Staff
 18 hours ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As negotiations with SCTA and SEIU continue, Sac City Unified schools will remain closed on Monday, said the Sacramento City Unified School District.

The district has been working to end the strike, however, negotiations still haven’t been finalized.

The district is hoping to reach agreements with the SCTA and SEIU soon, however, as of Sunday, they haven’t been reached.

An enhanced compensation proposal was sent by the district to the SCTA Sunday evening, the district says.

Both unions are scheduled to meet with the district on Monday. Still, all instruction and activities will be closed.

