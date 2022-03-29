ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Scavino, Navarro in contempt

By FARNOUSH AMIRI, MARY CLARE JALONICK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ndad3_0erddAma00
1 of 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas.

The committee made its case Monday night that Navarro, former President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Scavino, a White House communications aide under Trump, have been uncooperative in the congressional probe into the deadly 2021 insurrection and, as a result, are in contempt.

“They’re not fooling anybody. They are obligated to comply with our investigation. They have refused to do so. And that’s a crime,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in his opening remarks.

The recommendation of criminal charges now goes to the full House, where it is likely to be approved by the Democratic-majority chamber. Approval there would then send the charges to the Justice Department, which has the final say on prosecution.

As the committee enforces its subpoena power, it is also continuing to branch out to others in Trump’s orbit. Lawmakers now plan to reach out to Virginia Thomas — known as Ginni — the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her reported text messages with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on the day of the attack, according to two people familiar with the investigation who were granted anonymity to discuss the panel’s private deliberations.

But the panel has not decided what their outreach to Thomas, a conservative activist, will look like and whether that will come in the form of a subpoena or a voluntary request to cooperate.

Also later this week, the committee plans to interview former Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, one of the people said.

At Monday’s meeting, lawmakers made yet another appeal to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has not yet made a decision to pursue the contempt charges the House set forward in December on former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“We are upholding our responsibility,” Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the committee, said in his remarks. “The Department of Justice must do the same.”

The committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding Jan. 6, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, fueled by the Republican’s false claims of a stolen election, in hopes of blocking Congress from certifying election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump.

Ahead of the House committee’s vote, the panel scored a big legal victory in its quest for information from Trump lawyer John Eastman when a federal judge in California asserted Monday morning that it is “more likely than not” that Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

With that argument, U.S. District Court Judge David Carter, a Clinton appointee, ordered the release of more than 100 emails from Eastman to the committee.

Charles Burnham, an attorney representing Eastman, said in a statement Monday that his client has a responsibility to his attorney-client privilege and his lawsuit against the committee “seeks to fulfill this responsibility.”

Navarro, 72, was subpoenaed for his testimony in early February. The panel wants to question the Trump ally who promoted false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election that the committee believes contributed to the attack.

“He hasn’t been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former President’s support for those plans,” Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement at the time.

Though Navarro sought to use executive privilege to avoid cooperation, the Biden administration has denied claims from him, Scavino and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying an assertion of executive privilege was not justified or in the national interest.

On Thursday, Navarro called the committee vote “an unprecedented partisan assault on executive privilege,” and said, ”The committee knows full well that President Trump has invoked executive privilege and it is not my privilege to waive.”

In a statement Sunday night, Navarro said the committee “should negotiate this matter with President Trump.” He added, “If he waived the privilege, I will be happy to comply; but I see no effort by the Committee to clarify this matter with President Trump, which is bad faith and bad law.”

In a subpoena issued to Scavino last fall, the committee cited reports that he was with Trump the day before the attack during a discussion about how to persuade members of Congress not to certify the election for Biden and with Trump again the day of the attack and may have “materials relevant to his videotaping and tweeting” messages that day.

In the recent report, the committee said it also has reason to believe that due to the 46-year-old’s online presence, Scavino may have had advance warning about the potential for violence on Jan. 6.

Scavino and his counsel have received at least half a dozen extensions to comply with the subpoena, according to the committee.

“Despite all these extensions, to date, Mr. Scavino has not produced a single document, nor has he appeared for testimony,” the report stated.

A lawyer for Scavino did not return messages seeking comment.

The committee previously voted to recommend contempt charges against longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon after he defied a congressional subpoena, as well as against Meadows after he ceased cooperating with the panel. The full House then approved both contempt referrals.

Bannon was later indicted by a federal grand jury and is awaiting prosecution by the Justice Department. The Justice Department has not taken any action against Meadows.

The central facts of the Jan. 6 insurrection are known but what the committee is hoping to do is fill in the remaining gaps about the attack on the Capitol, and lawmakers say they are committed to presenting a full accounting to make sure it never happens again.

The panel is looking into every aspect of the riot, including what Trump himself was doing while it unfolded and any connections between the White House and the rioters who broke into the Capitol building.

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Three Republicans Just Couldn’t Help Voting Against Making Lynching a Hate Crime

Click here to read the full article. The House of Representatives on Monday night passed The Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which would make lynching a federal hate crime. The bill received unanimous support save for three Republicans. Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) opposed the bill. In explaining his “no” vote, Massie wrote in a Twitter thread that designating enhanced penalties “for ‘hate’ tends to endanger other liberties such as freedom of speech.” He also argued that lynching is illegal in all states already. Roy issued a statement Tuesday explaining his decision. “Lynching is an unspeakably heinous...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Dan Scavino
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Virginia Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

A judge uses Tucker Carlson’s own words against Fox News

It’s a pretty remarkable state of affairs when a judge is approvingly citing Tucker Carlson’s journalistic rigor, but that’s precisely the situation we find ourselves in now. And rather ironically, that could be bad news for Fox News. New York Supreme Court Judge David B. Cohen has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Ap#White House#Democratic#The Justice Department#Supreme Court
The Atlantic

The Worst Ginni Thomas Text Wasn’t From Ginni Thomas

This is a free edition of The Third Rail, a weekly newsletter about the Constitution, culture, and the disputes that divide America. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Yesterday evening, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Colorado Republican who pushed 2020 conspiracy theories is charged with election equipment tampering

A Colorado official who promoted Donald Trump’s election conspiracy theories has been charged with tampering with election equipment herself.Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, one of the state’s top election administrators, has been indicted by a grand jury on 10 criminal counts, including seven felonies. The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Wednesday.“Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

824K+
Followers
410K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy