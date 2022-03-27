ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith apologizes to the Academy and fellow nominees during best actor speech

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Will Smith won his first Academy Award on Sunday night and offered his apologies to the Academy and others for an earlier incident in which the actor appeared to strike presenter Chris...

