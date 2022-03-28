ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youn Yuh-jung announced Troy Kotsur's 'CODA' Oscar win in sign language before sharing it with the crowd

By Talia Lakritz
Insider
Insider
 17 hours ago

Troy Kotsur accepts the Academy Award for best supporting actor for "CODA" from Youn Yuh-jung.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Troy Kotsur won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in "CODA."
  • He made history as the first deaf man, and second deaf actor, to win an Oscar.
  • "Minari" star Youn Yuh-jung announced his win in sign language first before reading it out loud.

Troy Kotsur made history at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night as the first deaf man, and the second deaf actor, to win an Academy Award.

Kotsur took home the best supporting actor award for his role in the Apple TV+ film "CODA," which stands for "Child of Deaf Adults." He starred in the film alongside Marlee Matlin, who won best actress for "Children of a Lesser God" in 1987 and became the first deaf actor to win an Oscar.

Youn Yuh-jung , who won best supporting actress last year for her role in "Minari," served as the category's presenter. After naming the nominees, Yuh-jung opened the envelope and signed Kotsur's name in American Sign Language before announcing his win out loud.

Troy Kotsur wins best supporting actor.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She handed Kotsur the Oscar statuette, then took it back to allow him to keep his hands free to sign his acceptance speech.

Kotsur dedicated his award to "the deaf community, the CODA community, and the disabled community," saying, "This is our moment."

Other attendees at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles applauded his win in American Sign Language.

Kotsur also won a BAFTA, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics' Choice Award this year for his role in the movie.

