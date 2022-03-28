ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Human Arm Bone Found Under Japanese Garden At Denver Botanic Gardens

By Danielle Chavira
 17 hours ago

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Botanic Gardens tells CBS4 it will hand over a human arm bone to the local coroner in the next few days.

(credit: CBS)

Officials at the gardens say the bone was discovered while personnel did irrigation-related digging in the Japanese garden.

It’s unclear when the bone was found, however the area was partially closed off on Saturday.

(credit: CBS)

Officials tell CBS4 it is a regular occurrence to find human remains during these types of projects when crews replace liners in the concrete pools.

Further information about the circumstances of the discovery were not released.

A A Truth Be Told
1d ago

Well the garden IS on top of a whole cemetery. So there are plenty of remains there, everywhere I'm sure. Probably why everything grows so beautifully. It's fine.

Blacqbutter
1d ago

it's a regular occurrence? I believe that area was a cemetery late 1800s early 1900s

