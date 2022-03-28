Human Arm Bone Found Under Japanese Garden At Denver Botanic Gardens
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Botanic Gardens tells CBS4 it will hand over a human arm bone to the local coroner in the next few days.
Officials at the gardens say the bone was discovered while personnel did irrigation-related digging in the Japanese garden.
It’s unclear when the bone was found, however the area was partially closed off on Saturday.
Officials tell CBS4 it is a regular occurrence to find human remains during these types of projects when crews replace liners in the concrete pools.
Further information about the circumstances of the discovery were not released.
