Human Arm Bone Found Under Japanese Garden At Denver Botanic Gardens

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Botanic Gardens tells CBS4 it will hand over a human arm bone to the local coroner in the next few days.

Officials at the gardens say the bone was discovered while personnel did irrigation-related digging in the Japanese garden.

It’s unclear when the bone was found, however the area was partially closed off on Saturday.

Officials tell CBS4 it is a regular occurrence to find human remains during these types of projects when crews replace liners in the concrete pools.

Further information about the circumstances of the discovery were not released.