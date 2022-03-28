ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Timothée Chalamet Went Shirtless On The Oscars Red Carpet And Twitter Had A Field Day

By Carly Ledbetter
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FzVCH_0erUSzFf00

Going shirtless at the Oscars? Now that’s groundbreaking.

Timothée Chalamet debuted one of his boldest fashion statements yet, dominating the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet and setting the internet ablaze with his Oscars look. And boy, is it a look .

The “Dune” actor arrived sans shirt on the red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton creation, which consisted of black tuxedo pants and a cropped, sequined lace jacket. He accentuated his bold look with an array of Cartier jewels, including two 18-karat white gold necklaces, two bracelets and five stunning rings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8VWH_0erUSzFf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVAEr_0erUSzFf00

Twitter users, of course, had a field day with the outfit:

Check out all of the Oscars red carpet looks below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

HuffPost
HuffPost

16K+

Followers

856

Posts

7M+

Views

Related
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga Wears Luxury Pasties For Her Second Red Carpet of the Day

Lady Gaga is back on yet another red carpet, merely a few hours after making an appearance at the BAFTAs. Gaga arrived at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday evening in a unique ensemble custom-created by Gucci. Styled by Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador, the striking gown was made of multiple pieces, including black pasties, a black lace turtleneck shrug, and a pastel yellow skirt featuring a dramatic mermaid train adorned with sparkly sequins. For accessories, Gaga chose diamond earrings and a bracelet from Tiffany & Co.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Jack Irvin
Elle

Lady Gaga Was a Bombshell in a Cutout Gucci Dress at the Critics Choice Awards

The same day Lady Gaga stepped out at the BAFTA Awards in London, the House of Gucci actress did a second red carpet in the English city for the Critics Choice Awards. Gaga leaned into a bombshell aesthetic, wearing a yellow and black Gucci dress with sheer lace sleeves and a bodice cutout. While the Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles, Gaga attended the ceremony's London event. She was nominated for Best Actress at the ceremony.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Wears Short Shorts & Louis Vuitton Purse After Reuniting with Bradley Cooper at the SAG Awards — Photos

Lady Gaga may not have won at the SAG Awards but she’s definitely winning in the style department, rocking a baby pink sweater and white short shorts. Lady Gaga, 35, may not have walked away from the SAG awards without any wins but she’s always a winner in the fashion department. The “Bad Romance” singer stepped out in Malibu for a coffee run rocking a baby pink sweater and white short shorts on Monday, Feb. 28. She completed the look with a bedazzled Louis Vuitton bag, light pink sneakers and matching pink cat-eye sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Field Day#The Oscars Red Carpet
WWD

The Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars have always been one of the biggest fashion nights of the year, with many red carpet looks remaining in the cultural lexicon since the annual awards show started nearly a century ago. Many of the best Oscars red carpet dresses were worn by actresses who went on to pick up their own awards in a moment that merged their achievement with a standout fashion moment. This has been seen many times over the decades, including in 2002 when Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

2022 Oscars After-Party: The Best Dressed Celebrities

Though the 94th Academy Awards have us fixated on its shocking speeches, the stars’ red carpet style certainly overshadowed any on-stage drama as celebrities put on their Sunday best for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Kim Kardashian stunned in a form-fitting blue Balenciaga gown, while sister Kendall Jenner wore a dramatic black dress with a frothy neckline, designed by Demna as well.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

We Never Thought We’d See Mini Skirts With High Slits Like This—But Celebs Are Wearing The Trend So Well

Mini skirts are classic items that will never truly go out of style— and were especially all the rage at Fashion Week events this season. High-slit bottom pieces are undeniably trendy among our favorite celebrities as well, from detailing their red carpet gowns to photoshoot looks. Ultimately, combining the two this month—donning a high-slit mini skirt— was an effective style choice that everyone from Vanessa Hudgens to Emma Stone to Elsa Hosk recently pulled off, and we’re eager to take a closer look at how each A-lister rocked the trend in ways all their own!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton glows in most striking dress yet during Bahamas rainstorm

The Duchess of Cambridge defied the weather on Friday, looking elegant in a mint green dress during a tropical downpour when she and Prince William visited a primary school in the Bahamas. Kate Middleton opted for a mint green chiffon midi dress from Self-Portrait featuring button-up detailing and delicate puff...
WORLD
WWD

All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2022 BAFTAs

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 BAFTAs are bringing together today’s biggest celebrities for the latest awards show this season. The British awards show takes place Sunday at London’s Royal Albert Hall with many celebrities coming together on the red carpet as the show hosts its first largely in-person ceremony since the start of the pandemic.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red CarpetAll the Looks From the 2022 BAFTAs Red CarpetPhotos from Time's 2022 Women of the Year Red Carpet The show is hosted by actress Rebel Wilson. The 2022 BAFTAs also coincide with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffPost

HuffPost

16K+
Followers
856
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy