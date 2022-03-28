Timothée Chalamet Went Shirtless On The Oscars Red Carpet And Twitter Had A Field Day

Going shirtless at the Oscars? Now that’s groundbreaking.

Timothée Chalamet debuted one of his boldest fashion statements yet, dominating the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet and setting the internet ablaze with his Oscars look. And boy, is it a look .

The “Dune” actor arrived sans shirt on the red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton creation, which consisted of black tuxedo pants and a cropped, sequined lace jacket. He accentuated his bold look with an array of Cartier jewels, including two 18-karat white gold necklaces, two bracelets and five stunning rings.

