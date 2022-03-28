ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the best red carpet fashion from the 2022 Oscars

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8VLU_0erT9URD00

After almost two years of slimmed-down red carpets amid the global pandemic, extravagant style is making a huge comeback at this year's Oscars .

For the 94th annual Academy Awards , celebrities are bringing their biggest, brightest and fiercest fashion along for the celebratory affair.

During Sunday's awards show, there was everything from sequins and sparkles and ravishing red dresses to stylish matching suits and cool crop tops.

There were unforgettable looks from Reba McEntire, who wore a dazzling emerald dress as well as Zendaya who shined in an extraordinary two-piece look.

Ahead, prepare to be amazed by some of the most swoon-worthy looks from one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

MORE: Oscars 2022: Complete winners list for the 94th Academy Awards

Zendaya

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePJH2_0erT9URD00
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP - PHOTO: Zendaya arrives at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Styled by Law Roach, the "Euphoria" star took over the red carpet in a two-piece look from Valentino Haute Couture look that was designed by the brand's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Many eagle-eyed fans have called her look out as a subtle nod to Sharon Stone's 1998 look where she wore a crisp white shirt along with a satin maxi skirt.

Nicole Kidman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9Ijp_0erT9URD00
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images - PHOTO: Nicole Kidman attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

Kidman wore a strapless blue gown from Giorgio Armani Privé. She paired the look with scarlet red lipstick and nails.

Jessica Chastain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WaWB8_0erT9URD00
Eric Gaillard/Reuters - PHOTO: Jessica Chastain poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 27, 2022.

Chastain gorgeously glowed in a bronze and lilac-toned Gucci gown.

Serena Williams and Venus Wiliams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJ15V_0erT9URD00
Eric Gaillard/Reuters - PHOTO: Professional tennis players Venus and Serena Williams pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 27, 2022.

The famed Williams sisters both went for deep-V plunging necklines in two totally different yet dynamic ways. Serena wore a vibrant pink and black Gucci gown while Venus wowed in a custom white Elie Saab look.

Kristen Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Nrsb_0erT9URD00
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Kristen Stewart attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

Stewart stunned in short shorts and a matching jacket custom-designed by Chanel.

Tracee Ellis Ross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSlyw_0erT9URD00
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 27, 2022.

The "Black-ish" actress turned heads in an alluring red number from Carolina Herrera's fall/winter ready-to-wear collection.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGgLi_0erT9URD00
Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images - PHOTO: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

The power couple lit up the red carpet with Will wearing a dapper three-piece suit and Jada donning an amazing ruched dress from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2022 couture collection.

Lupita Nyong'o

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J17Ce_0erT9URD00
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Lupita Nyong'o attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

The actress was radiant in a sparkling gold Prada look that included stylish fringe details.

Timothée Chalamet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OuPt_0erT9URD00
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Timothee Chalamet attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

The "Dune" star made jaws drop in a custom Louis Vuitton cropped embroidered jacket and black pants.

MORE: Oscars 2022 red carpet: Celebrities who brought family to 94th Academy Awards

Billie Eilish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aroEs_0erT9URD00
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Billie Eilish attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

Eilish wore a voluminous, layered black Gucci look along with side-swept bangs and flipped hair.

Reba McEntire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7T65_0erT9URD00
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Reba McEntire attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 27, 2022.

McEntire lit up the Oscars' red carpet in an amazing sparkly emerald dress.

Amy Schumer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mxuqh_0erT9URD00
David Livingston/Getty Images - PHOTO: Amy Schumer attends the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif.

Schumer, who is co-hosting the show with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, wore a long-sleeved blue gown that featured an embellished bow.

Kirsten Dunst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YSm9t_0erT9URD00
David Livingston/Getty Images - PHOTO: Kirsten Dunst attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

The actress wore a fabulous red, ruffled vintage dress from Christian Lacroix.

MORE: Oscars style: See some of the best fashion blasts from the pasts

Rosie Perez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNvT9_0erT9URD00
David Livingston/Getty Images - PHOTO: Rosie Perez attends the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland, March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif.

The "Flight Attendant” actress is one of the many stars in red tonight. Perez wore a custom red gown with an extravagant train from designer Christian Siriano.

Diane Warren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G25xA_0erT9URD00
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP - PHOTO: Diane Warren arrives at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Warren donned the carpet wearing a matching green suit along with a blue ribbon.

Wanda Sykes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrTRu_0erT9URD00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Wanda Sykes attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif.

Sykes shined in a crisp white suit along with matching shoes.

MORE: Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Stylish couples hit the red carpet

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mS3fH_0erT9URD00
Eric Gaillard/Reuters - PHOTO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 27, 2022.

The engaged couple sizzled on the red carpet hand-in-hand. Kourtney wore a sleeveless vintage black Mugler dress while Travis wore a stylish Maison Margiela suit.

Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3viDs1_0erT9URD00
Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP - PHOTO: Rita Moreno, left, and Ariana DeBose arrive at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The "West Side Story" star was lovely in a vibrant three-piece custom look from Valentino Haute Couture while Moreno shined in a custom Carolina Herrera dress.

Regina Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4x87_0erT9URD00
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Regina Hall attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

The Oscars co-host and actress wore an elegant draped ensemble by Vera Wang.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjnvN_0erT9URD00
Eric Gaillard/Reuters - PHOTO: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 27, 2022.

The newlywed couple wowed fans on the red carpet. Nash posed on the red carpet in a vibrant pink Monsoori look while Betts wore a pastel-toned suit.

Jamie Lee Curtis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKqAM_0erT9URD00
Eric Gaillard/Reuters - PHOTO: Jamie Lee Curtis wearing Stella McCartney holds a ribbon supporting refugees as she poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 27, 2022.

Curtis sparkled and shined in a deep blue Stella McCartney gown.

MORE: Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Stylish couples hit the red carpet

Maggie Gyllenhaal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMySr_0erT9URD00
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP - PHOTO: Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gyllenhaal looked runway-ready for the red carpet in a custom Schiaparelli dress including gold embroidery down the center and on the sleeves.

Laverne Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0GB7_0erT9URD00
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP - PHOTO: Laverne Cox arrives at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Cox looked like total royalty in a gorgeous black gown completed with an elongated caped train by August Getty Atelier.

Lily James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTjMF_0erT9URD00
David Livingston/Getty Images - PHOTO: Lily James attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 27, 2022.

James wore a pretty pink dress with lace embroidery from Atelier Versace's fall/winter 2021 couture collection.

Maddie Ziegler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TByjJ_0erT9URD00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Maddie Ziegler attends the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland, March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif.

Ziegler turned heads in a ruched black Giambattista Valli gown. She paired the look with gorgeous Swarovski jewels.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPYxe_0erT9URD00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

The lovely couple showed up in high style. Kutcher wore a black suit while Kunis shined in a gorgeous blush pink dress.

Vanessa Hudgens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuLbX_0erT9URD00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Vanessa Hudgens attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

Hudgens wore a glamorous custom Michael Kors Collection dress along with a sleek updo.

Olivia Colman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMBAY_0erT9URD00
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images - PHOTO: Olivia Colman attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

Colman shined in a mesmerizing metallic gown.

Zoë Kravitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLluN_0erT9URD00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Zoe Kravitz attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

Kravitz wore a dreamy pink Saint Laurent dress and cropped bangs much like legendary actress Audrey Hepburn used to wear.

Jennifer Garner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnhUr_0erT9URD00
David Livingston/Getty Images - PHOTO: Jennifer Garner attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

Garner wore a beautiful red dress designed by Brandon Maxwell.

