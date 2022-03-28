See the best red carpet fashion from the 2022 Oscars
After almost two years of slimmed-down red carpets amid the global pandemic, extravagant style is making a huge comeback at this year's Oscars .
For the 94th annual Academy Awards , celebrities are bringing their biggest, brightest and fiercest fashion along for the celebratory affair.
During Sunday's awards show, there was everything from sequins and sparkles and ravishing red dresses to stylish matching suits and cool crop tops.
There were unforgettable looks from Reba McEntire, who wore a dazzling emerald dress as well as Zendaya who shined in an extraordinary two-piece look.
There were unforgettable looks from Reba McEntire, who wore a dazzling emerald dress as well as Zendaya who shined in an extraordinary two-piece look.

Ahead, prepare to be amazed by some of the most swoon-worthy looks from one of Hollywood's biggest nights.
Zendaya
Styled by Law Roach, the "Euphoria" star took over the red carpet in a two-piece look from Valentino Haute Couture look that was designed by the brand's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Many eagle-eyed fans have called her look out as a subtle nod to Sharon Stone's 1998 look where she wore a crisp white shirt along with a satin maxi skirt.
Nicole Kidman
Kidman wore a strapless blue gown from Giorgio Armani Privé. She paired the look with scarlet red lipstick and nails.
Jessica Chastain
Chastain gorgeously glowed in a bronze and lilac-toned Gucci gown.
Serena Williams and Venus Wiliams
The famed Williams sisters both went for deep-V plunging necklines in two totally different yet dynamic ways. Serena wore a vibrant pink and black Gucci gown while Venus wowed in a custom white Elie Saab look.
Kristen Stewart
Stewart stunned in short shorts and a matching jacket custom-designed by Chanel.
Tracee Ellis Ross
The "Black-ish" actress turned heads in an alluring red number from Carolina Herrera's fall/winter ready-to-wear collection.
Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith
The power couple lit up the red carpet with Will wearing a dapper three-piece suit and Jada donning an amazing ruched dress from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2022 couture collection.
Lupita Nyong'o
The actress was radiant in a sparkling gold Prada look that included stylish fringe details.
Timothée Chalamet
The "Dune" star made jaws drop in a custom Louis Vuitton cropped embroidered jacket and black pants.
Billie Eilish
Eilish wore a voluminous, layered black Gucci look along with side-swept bangs and flipped hair.
Reba McEntire
McEntire lit up the Oscars' red carpet in an amazing sparkly emerald dress.
Amy Schumer
Schumer, who is co-hosting the show with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, wore a long-sleeved blue gown that featured an embellished bow.
Kirsten Dunst
The actress wore a fabulous red, ruffled vintage dress from Christian Lacroix.
Rosie Perez
The "Flight Attendant” actress is one of the many stars in red tonight. Perez wore a custom red gown with an extravagant train from designer Christian Siriano.
Diane Warren
Warren donned the carpet wearing a matching green suit along with a blue ribbon.
Wanda Sykes
Sykes shined in a crisp white suit along with matching shoes.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
The engaged couple sizzled on the red carpet hand-in-hand. Kourtney wore a sleeveless vintage black Mugler dress while Travis wore a stylish Maison Margiela suit.
Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno
The "West Side Story" star was lovely in a vibrant three-piece custom look from Valentino Haute Couture while Moreno shined in a custom Carolina Herrera dress.
Regina Hall
The Oscars co-host and actress wore an elegant draped ensemble by Vera Wang.
Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts
The newlywed couple wowed fans on the red carpet. Nash posed on the red carpet in a vibrant pink Monsoori look while Betts wore a pastel-toned suit.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Curtis sparkled and shined in a deep blue Stella McCartney gown.
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Gyllenhaal looked runway-ready for the red carpet in a custom Schiaparelli dress including gold embroidery down the center and on the sleeves.
Laverne Cox
Cox looked like total royalty in a gorgeous black gown completed with an elongated caped train by August Getty Atelier.
Lily James
James wore a pretty pink dress with lace embroidery from Atelier Versace's fall/winter 2021 couture collection.
Maddie Ziegler
Ziegler turned heads in a ruched black Giambattista Valli gown. She paired the look with gorgeous Swarovski jewels.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
The lovely couple showed up in high style. Kutcher wore a black suit while Kunis shined in a gorgeous blush pink dress.
Vanessa Hudgens
Hudgens wore a glamorous custom Michael Kors Collection dress along with a sleek updo.
Olivia Colman
Colman shined in a mesmerizing metallic gown.
Zoë Kravitz
Kravitz wore a dreamy pink Saint Laurent dress and cropped bangs much like legendary actress Audrey Hepburn used to wear.
Jennifer Garner
Garner wore a beautiful red dress designed by Brandon Maxwell.
