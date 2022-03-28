ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars 2022 recap: 'CODA' wins best picture, Will Smith wins best actor

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVtb6_0erPXYrY00

The 2022 Oscars have come to a close.

"CODA" was the big winner of the night, taking home the Academy Award for best picture, while Jessica Chastain and Will Smith won best actress and actor in a leading role.

Winners who made history Sunday night included "The Power of the Dog" director Jane Campion, who became the third woman to win best director, and Troy Kotsur, who became the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting.

Much of the night’s attention will undoubtedly be on Smith after a confrontation with Chris Rock on stage after the comedian said made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

See our full winners list here .

Latest Developments

Mar 28, 12:02 AM

‘CODA’ wins best picture

“CODA” wins the Oscar for best picture.

The film, which is on Apple TV+, is the first streaming movie to win the award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKI5l_0erPXYrY00
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: "Coda" producers Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger accepts the award for Best Picture for "CODA" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

“Thank you to the Academy for letting our ‘CODA’ make history tonight,” producer Philippe Rousselet said.

“CODA” also won Oscars for best actor in a supporting role and best adapted screenplay.

Mar 28, 9:45 AM

Liza Minnelli celebrates 50th anniversary of ‘Cabaret’

Showbiz icon Liza Minnelli joined Lady Gaga onstage to hand out the best picture Oscar and to mark the 50th anniversary of “Cabaret.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEMV7_0erPXYrY00
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images - PHOTO: Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

The Bob Fosse-directed musical earned Minnelli, 76, her sole Academy Award win, taking home best actress for playing Sally Bowles at the 1973 ceremony.

"Good evening,” Gaga said when greeting the audience. “You know how I love working with legends.”

“Oh, my baby,” Minnelli responded.

Later, when teeing up the best picture nominations reel, Gaga could be heard reassuring Minnelli, “I got you.”

“I know. Thank you,” Minnelli whispered back.

Mar 28, 9:49 AM

Jessica Chastain accepts best actress Academy Award

The actress won the best actress award for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

This is her third Oscar nomination and first win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zFmg_0erPXYrY00
Brian Snyder/Reuters - PHOTO: Jessica Chastain accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 27, 2022.

During her acceptance speech, she delivered a powerful message about suicide awareness and discriminatory legislation. “Right now we are coming out of some difficult times that have been filled with a lot of trauma and isolation,” she began. “And so many people out there feel hopelessness and they feel alone. And suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States.”

She then went on to say suicide has touched many families, including her own, and many within the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’re faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country with the only goal of further dividing us,” she said. “There’s violence and hate crimes being perpetuated on innocent civilians all over the world. And in times like this, I think of Tammy and I’m inspired by her radical acts of love.”

She then said that she sees Tammy’s compassion as a “guiding principle that leads us forward” and “connects us all in the desire that we want to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love, and to live a life without the fear of violence or terror.”

She concluded her speech with a plea to those who feel “hopeless or alone.”

“I just want you to know you are unconditionally loved for the uniqueness that is you,” she said.

Mar 28, 9:47 AM

Will Smith wins best actor after Chris Rock confrontation

Will Smith is an Academy Award winner for his performance in “King Richard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1za6Eb_0erPXYrY00
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP - PHOTO: Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "King Richard" at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles.

“In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what god is calling on me to do and be in this world,” said Smith, who played Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, in the film.

“Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father just like they said,” he continued, referencing a seemingly heated confrontation he had with comedian Chris Rock. “Love will make you do crazy things.”

Earlier in the show, the actor left many speechless after a seemingly heated moment on stage between comedian Rock.

Rock, who was presenting the award for best documentary feature, first addressed a few nominees of the evening including Javier Bardem and his wife, Penelope Cruz, then mentioned Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJ2op_0erPXYrY00
Brian Snyder/Reuters - PHOTO: Will Smith hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 27, 2022.

“Javier Bardem and his wife are both nominated,” Rock said. “Now, if she loses, he can’t win. He is praying that Will Smith wins, like, please lord, Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, alright?”

Viewers were left stunned when Smith took the stage and appeared to strike Rock after the comedian’s remark. Many took to social media to question if the moment was rehearsed or a genuine reaction from Smith.

While presenting later in the night, Sean “Diddy” Combs mentioned the moment, stating “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family ... But right now we’re moving on with love.”

Smith was then shown in the crowd laughing at Combs’ comments.

“I want to apologize to the Academy,” Smith said about the moment on stage. “I want to apologize to my fellow nominees.”

Mar 28, 9:50 AM

Jane Campion becomes 3rd woman to win best director

Jane Campion won the Academy Award for best director for “The Power of the Dog,” becoming just the third woman to win the trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gt0dP_0erPXYrY00
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images - PHOTO: Jane Campion accepts the Directing award for "The Power of the Dog" onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

The New Zealand-born filmmaker, 67, follows in the footsteps of Kathryn Bigelow’s win for “The Hurt Locker” in 2010 and Chloé Zhao’s win for “Nomadland” in 2021. Only seven women have ever been nominated for best director in Oscars history.

Campion, who was previously nominated for her 1994 film “The Piano,” beat out fellow nominees Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”) and Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”).

During her acceptance speech, Campion said, “I love directing because it’s a deep dive into story yet the task of creating a world can be overwhelming.”

“On ‘The Power of the Dog,’ I worked with actors I’m moved to call my friends. They met the challenge of the story with the depth of their gifts.”

-ABC News’ Carson Blackwelder

Mar 28, 9:49 AM

Billie Eilish, Finneas win Oscar for best original song

Billie Eilish is now an Academy Award winner.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter and her brother Finneas won the Oscar for best original song for “No Time to Die,” the theme song they wrote and recorded for the 25th James Bond film. This is the first Oscar nomination and win for both Billie and Finneas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kk4Nn_0erPXYrY00
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish accept the award for Best Music (Original Song) for "No Time to Die" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 27, 2022.

During their acceptance speech, Billie shared, “Oh, my gosh. This is so unbelievable, I could scream. Thank you to our 007 family,” while Finneas added, “we want to thank our parents who have always been our biggest inspirations and our heroes, and we love you as parents we love you as real people too.”

At the time that Oscar nominations were announced, the creative duo released a statement on “how honored and excited” they were to receive recognition from the Academy. “It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true,” their statement read. “It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists.”

While this is Billie’s first Oscar win, she notably swept the Grammys in 2020 when she won the awards for best new artist, song of the year, record of the year and album of the year. She has seven Grammy Awards under her belt, while Finneas has eight.

-ABC News’ Hayley Fitzpatrick

Mar 28, 9:52 AM

Billie Eilish delivers performance of ‘No Time to Die’

Billie Eilish delivered a beautiful and haunting performance of “No Time To Die."

The singer and her brother, Finneas, are both nominated for best original song.

“So excited about tonight,” Finneas wrote on Twitter . “So deeply honored to be nominated amongst artists and writers I have been so wildly inspired by. Lucky us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLX8B_0erPXYrY00
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images - PHOTO: Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.
Mar 27, 10:13 PM

Cast of 'Encanto' performs 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno' with surprise guests

Cast members from the Oscar-winning animated film “Encanto” performed a show-stopping version of the viral hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qC9I_0erPXYrY00
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images - PHOTO: Becky G, Megan Thee Stallion, and Luis Fonsi perform onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre, March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

Joining the actors and actresses from the film were Megan Thee Stallion, Luis Fonsi and Becky G.

While “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was not nominated in the best original song category, another song from the Disney film, “Dos Oruguitas,” is up for the award.

-ABC News’ Carson Blackwelder

Mar 27, 9:57 PM

Mila Kunis pays tribute to Ukraine

Actress Mila Kunis paid tribute to Ukraine at the Oscars.

Kunis, who was introducing Reba McEntire for her performance for “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” said, “Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoxux_0erPXYrY00
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images - PHOTO: Mila Kunis speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

She went on, “Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find the strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.”

After McEntire’s performance, the Academy held a moment of silence to show their support for the people of Ukraine currently facing “invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders.”

Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, recently reached their $30 million goal to help Ukrainians amid the conflict.

Mar 27, 9:45 PM

Troy Kotsur makes history with Oscar win

The “CODA” actor won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance in the Sian Heder-directed film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVcd0_0erPXYrY00
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images - PHOTO: Troy Kotsur accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for "CODA" from Youn Yuh-jung onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

With the win, he became the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting; his “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin became the first deaf performer to be nominated for and win an Oscar in 1987.

While accepting the award, Kotsur shared, “This is amazing to be here on this journey. I can’t believe I’m here. thank you so much to all members of the Academy for recognizing my work.”

“It’s really amazing that our film, ‘CODA’ has reached out worldwide,” he added. “I just wanted to say that this is dedicated to the deaf community, the C.O.D.A. community and the disabled community. This is our moment.”

After his win, many in the audience signed his applause.

Click here to read the rest of the blog.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To The Will Smith, Chris Rock Fight

Longtime NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing With The Stars host Erin Andrews is among those who have weighed in on the crazy Will Smith vs. Chris Rock moment at The Oscars on Sunday evening. Andrews kept things pretty simple. “E! is SportsCenter right now,” she tweeted. Well said,...
NFL
Variety

Will Smith Apologizes to Academy for Chris Rock Slap in Tearful Best Actor Speech

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow best actor nominees in his winning acceptance speech, shortly after he went onstage and slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. He did not address Rock in his speech. “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and...
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Will Smith Wins His First Oscar and Addresses His Chris Rock Slap

In a truly stranger-than-fiction moment, Will Smith followed his viral slap of Chris Rock with a Best Actor win at the 2022 Academy Awards. An emotional Smith took the stage for a tear-filled acceptance speech that clearly seemed informed by his outburst. Smith won his first Oscar for playing Richard Williams, the intensely driven father of Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
