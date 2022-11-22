ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado wildfire has officials 'nervous' for fire season

By Bill Hutchinson
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuDqa_0erOkAFw00

Diminishing winds on Sunday were helping firefighters battle a wildfire that came close to homes near Boulder, Colorado, and forced the evacuation of about 19,000 people, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the NCAR Fire because its proximity to the National Center for Atmospheric Research, ignited Saturday and has burned roughly 200 acres southwest of Boulder, fire officials said.

The fire was initially fueled by thick brush and fanned by strong winds, prompting officials on Saturday to evacuate around 8,000 homes and around 19,000 people. The fire came within 1,000 yards of houses near the west end of Boulder, said Mike Smith, a wildland fire specialist for Boulder Fire Rescue and the incident commander on the NCAR Fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZ5K7_0erOkAFw00
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images - PHOTO: A tree goes up in flames as the NCAR Fire burns on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colorado.

On Sunday morning, fire officials said the winds had died down overnight, and firefighters worked to get 21% of the blaze contained. Most of the evacuations were lifted overnight.

Officials said 1,629 people remained evacuated from nearly 700 homes.

MORE: Wildfires explode in the West: At least 50 wildfires burn

Smith said at a news conference Sunday that there was 0% containment on some areas of the fire and air tankers were expected to drop fire retardant on those problem areas.

He also said no homes or structures have been damaged by the fire and no injuries have been reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIDmy_0erOkAFw00
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images - PHOTO: Amitai Beh, 6, watches the NCAR Fire through binoculars on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colorado.

"So, we're very happy to report that yesterday we had a great day as far as our initial attack when we had over 200 firefighters from over 30 agencies," Smith said. "That, combined with all of the fuels mitigation treatments that we've done in this area, is one of the reasons that we had such great success."

MORE: Dangerous fire conditions continue as dozens of wildfires devastate the West

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loKzB_0erOkAFw00
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images - PHOTO: The NCAR Fire burns on March 26, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. The wildfire has forced almost 20,000 people to evacuate their homes.

The fire ignited around 2 p.m. Saturday near the National Center for Atmospheric Research on the southwestern edge of Boulder and forced evacuations in south Boulder and the Eldorado Springs area.

MORE: Out-of-control wildfire destroys town of Greenville, California, as dry, gusty conditions encourage rapid spread

The blaze occurred near the area where a fire ignited on Dec. 30 and burned more than 6,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 structures, including 500 homes.

"I think this is just a sign of the way things are going to go," Smith said. "We continue to work on our planning processes. We continue to work on team building and work with our partners to make sure that we're as dialed as we can be. We're feeling good, but we're a little nervous about the upcoming season."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

ABC News

919K+
Followers
194K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy