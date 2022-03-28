ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, CA

1 killed in mobile home fire in Livingston, officials say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 18 hours ago

Merced County fire crews are investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Livingston.

They were called to the blaze just before 2 am Sunday at Lincoln Boulevard near Longview.

Dispatchers say there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the mobile home when firefighters arrived.

Upon searching the home, crews found one person dead.

It's unknown if anyone else was in the home at the time the fire started.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

