Great Neck, NY

Man Accused Of Assaulting Officer While Resisting Arrest In Great Neck

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDQyX_0erIyNEH00
Eliyahu Mahgerefteh Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 27-year-old man is facing charges after police said he assaulted an officer while resisting arrest on Long Island.

Eliyahu Mahgerefteh, of Queens, was arrested following an incident that happened in Great Neck at about 9:15 a.m. on Friday, March 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said Mahgerefteh refused to leave a home after multiple requests from the property owner.

Officers responded and found Mahgerefteh walking on Middle Neck Road, NCPD said.

Police said Mahgerefteh refused to stop and tried to run away from the scene.

While officers were arresting him, Mahgerefteh resisted and caused an injury to an officer's hand, police reported.

The officer was hospitalized for treatment, NCPD said.

Police said Mahgerefteh was charged with:

  • Second-degree assault
  • Resisting arrest
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Two counts of fourth-degree stalking
  • First-degree harassment
  • Trespassing

His arraignment was scheduled for Saturday, March 26, NCPD reported.

