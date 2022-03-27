This Week Putnam Schools Work On Grant Spending

ALTON - Work resumed Monday on the Homer Adams Parkway repaving project. Illinois Department of Transportation officials were at the site Monday as the parkway was reduced to one lane in each direction from Godfrey Road in Godfrey to just west of Alby Street in Alton. That portion of the highway had not yet had cracked and damaged sections removed and patched, the first step toward repaving. Before the onset of winter, Homer Adams Parkway from Alby Street to Bloomer Drive was repaved with one layer of asphalt. The parkway from Bloomer Drive to East Broadway, known as the extension, was also repaired last fall.

GODFREY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO