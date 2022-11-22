ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gas tax holidays come with major risks, experts contend

By Ivan Pereira
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjFJm_0erFkp0E00

As gas prices continue to soar across the country, three states have opted to temporarily waive their gas tax to provide relief for motorists. Other states are mulling similar plans.

Last week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation that suspended their states' gas taxes for a limited period. On Thursday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed a legislative package that included a tax holiday on the state's gas tax during the spring.

While the move may save drivers around 30 cents per gallon at the pump, economic and policy experts warn that it is only a stop-gap solution.

"They may not lower [gas] consumption and they might increase it," Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at gas price app GasBuddy, told ABC News of the tax holidays. "I would love to pay less at the pump too, but this is a Band-Aid solution."

MORE: Maryland, Georgia move to temporarily suspend gas tax amid nationwide high prices

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.24 as of March 25, according to AAA . Some states, particularly those on the West Coast, are seeing average prices of over $5 a gallon, AAA's data shows.

Last month, the national average price was $3.57 a gallon and a year ago, it was $2.87, according to the association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYLyu_0erFkp0E00
Mike Blake/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: In this March 7, 2022, file photo, people wait in their vehicles in line to buy gas at a Costco in San Marcos, Calif.

Georgia's effort suspends its tax of 29 cents a gallon until the end of May, Maryland's rule suspends its tax of 36.1 cents per gallon until mid-April and Connecticut's rule suspends the state's tax of 25 cents per gallon until June 30.

The governors of the three states said drivers were feeling the pinch every week at the pump and they needed to take immediate action.

"We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to provide relief for Marylanders," Hogan said in a statement last week after signing his state's legislation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HEd3m_0erFkp0E00
Jessica Hill/AP, FILE - PHOTO: A man pumps gas at a station in Wethersfield, Conn., April 28, 2011.

The leaders also said their state budgets have the money from surpluses and the federal relief package to offset the lost tax revenue.

"Connecticut is in a stronger fiscal position than ever before, and I am determined to use every tool available to provide relief for our residents," Lamont said in a statement.

Other state leaders have said they are considering similar gas tax holidays, including ones in Michigan and California.

Giacomo Santangelo, senior lecturer of economics at Fordham University, told ABC News the nation's rising gas prices are caused by a number of factors outside of the control of the states, including the global supply chain problems and the ongoing Ukraine-Russian conflict .

Political pressure and desperation from commuters, businesses and other motorists have forced state leaders to think outside of the box, he said.

"The bottom line is gas prices aren't going to go down anytime soon and people do need help," Santangelo told ABC News.

Santangelo, however, said that those leaders are taking a big risk by implementing a temporary gas tax holiday. There is no indication that gas prices will return to under $4 a gallon in the coming weeks, he noted.

"If what they are doing is they are giving a 25-cent break on their gas, then what happens when gas goes up 25 cents in a few weeks anyway? You're now back in the same situation and the government is in a worse place. There are a lot of unknowns," Santangelo said.

De Haan said there is a potential longer-term problem by creating a gas tax holiday -- increased demand for gas when supply is still low. He said temporary tax suspension will spur some drivers to take trips that may not have been necessary, and they will gas up when they won't need to.

"The right way to handle this situation is not to reduce the price, it's to tell motorists to reduce consumption," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uucu5_0erFkp0E00
Douglas Healey/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Evening rush hour traffic stalled after a truck accident along northbound Interstate 95 in Fairfield, Conn., March 26, 2004.

Santangelo said that lowering the price through a gas tax suspension does set up expected demand from motorists. He noted that this isn't the first time the country has experienced surging gas prices and it won't be the last time and a gas tax holiday may not work, especially if supply doesn't change.

"Demand was going to go up anyway, because we're heading into the summer season. The question we have to ask is, 'Do we want to have demand so high and risk shortages?'" he said.

Santangelo cautioned that solutions involving rebates or cash incentives could also create this demand.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a program last week that would provide $400 per vehicle to offset rising gas prices, for up to two vehicles per resident. The money would be funded with the state's budget surplus.

MORE: Gas prices soar to record levels in California amid Ukraine crisis, tax hikes

"It could turn into is something that the government keeps getting sucked into," Santangelo said. "You're able to give $400 now but would you be able to sustain that if prices don't go down?"

Representatives for Kemp, Hogan and Lamont told ABC News that their gas tax suspension proposals were planned out with the intention of helping their state's motorists while at the same time avoiding any long-term economic problems.

They also stated their individual state surpluses would cover the lost revenue generated from the taxes, which generally pay for road repairs and other transportation costs.

"At this point, we have seen no issues related to supply and demand," Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan's office, said in a statement to ABC News on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4Alv_0erFkp0E00
Arielle Bader/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press - PHOTO: Cars wait in line at a Costco gas station on March 10, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

A spokeswoman for Kemp's office also said Georgia isn't seeing any increases in gas demand since the gas tax holiday went into effect. Kemp tweeted Friday that the state's average gas price dropped by 24 cents a gallon.

"We're going to keep working to get Georgians relief from sky-high prices & inflation!" he tweeted .

Max Reiss, a spokesman for Lamont, told ABC News that the state's gas tax suspension is part of an overall $100 million package to help residents, and included a one-week clothing sales tax suspension and free bus rides for a month.

"What our residents are looking for is that their government is listening to their concerns. We are trying to do something in our power to do something," Reiss told ABC News.

MORE: Red-hot prices at the gas pump set to soar even higher. Here's why

Reiss added that the state continues to push residents to lower their demand for gasoline with programs such as tax incentives for electric car purchases.

The economic experts warned that there is no way to determine when gas prices will come down, especially if the Ukraine-Russia conflict continues into the summer. More importantly, they warned that gas prices will likely decrease at a far slower rate compared to the rate they have jumped in recent weeks.

De Haan said it is imperative that states not rely on the gas tax holidays as their only solution during the gas crisis and that they need to encourage motorists to curb their driving plans as best they can.

"There's not going to be a quick shift to lower prices and we all need to be ready for that," he said.

Comments / 5

Related
Money

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
COLORADO STATE
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
TheStreet

Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News

The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
R.A. Heim

Multiple payments coming your way from the state government

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
foodsafetynews.com

Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination

Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Parade

Where to Find $1.99 Gas Prices During Thanksgiving Week

If you plan to refuel before heading out this Thanksgiving, you're probably wondering where you can find the cheapest gas prices. As previously reported, experts predicted that holiday travel would likely cost more this year than years past, but if you live near a Sheetz or happen to be traveling to (or through) Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina, you may be the exception to the rule.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lima News

The wrong Americans are buying electric cars

Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

919K+
Followers
194K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy