The Worst Habits That Are Clogging Your Arteries, According To Cardiologists

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States? Heart disease is a term used to refer to multiple heart conditions. The most common one is Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), which is a disease that involves the buildup of plaque in the arteries. When the arteries are blocked, it affects the ability of the blood to effectively pump from the heart to the rest of the body. CAD symptoms can range from shortness of breath to heart attack, so taking preventative measures ahead of time to reduce your risk is key.

There are a lot of outside factors that can increase your risk of coronary artery disease. “CAD is in fact a dynamic progressive disease throughout the lifetime of an individual. There are several modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors for development and progression of coronary artery disease. The non-modifiable risk factors include sex, race, and heredity,” says Dr. Jahandar R. Saleh , a Nuclear & Interventional Cardiologist and Chief of Staff at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital & Medical Center.

There are also risk factors that are largely dependent on lifestyle. With that being said, w e asked what bad habits could raise your risk of clogged arteries, and how to lead a lifestyle that keeps your heart health in mind.

Smoking

Smoking not only affects your lungs, but it can spread to your heart and blood vessels as well. “The use of tobacco is often referred to as the number one preventable risk for coronary artery disease.”

Lack of Sleep

Not getting enough sleep can affect everything from your immune system to your skin , and even your stress levels. Stress is one thing that can have a major impact on your heart health. Not getting enough sleep consistently can have long term effects on your heart health, and increase your risk of heart disease.

Additionally, Dr. Erin Stokes , Naturopathic Doctor and Medical Director at MegaFood notes, "Sleep is essential to our health and well-being. Quality sleep for seven to nine hours per night boosts our immune system, improves our mood and energy, and helps with our cognitive function."

Aside from bad habits that could be negatively affecting your heart health, what are the things you can add to your lifestyle and routines that can reduce your risk of heart disease? “ Healthy eating is a great way to prevent heart disease. Focus on fruits, vegetables and grains as well as low fat dairy, poultry and fish. [You should] limit simple carbohydrates and red meat ,” Dr. Saleh says.

Maintaining good health is complex, but it starts with your habits. Smoking and not getting enough sleep are two habits that could be raising your risk of heart disease, specifically clogged arteries, so being sure to prioritize rest and quit smoking are two things you can do for your long term heart health. Besides that, you should also eat a nutrient dense diet, and be mindful of your intake of things like red meat and carbohydrates. All of these things work in tandem to create a healthy and balanced body.