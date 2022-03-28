ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-speed ISP pursuit of robbery suspect ends in Bishop Ford Expressway rollover crash; 5 hurt

By Tre Ward
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

A dramatic scene played out on the Bishop Ford Expressway overnight Sunday after a high-speed chase ended with multiple cars wrecked.

The chase ended at 147th Street and Sibley Boulevard in Dolton.

This all started a little before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night on Chicago's South Side.

SEE ALSO | Teens run into traffic across highway as they flee crashed stolen car in Wisconsin: VIDEO

Illinois State Police said they began chasing after a trooper located a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a recent armed robbery in a local jurisdiction. Troopers initiated a stop in the area of 87th Street at State Street in Chicago, but the suspect vehicle fled and a pursuit began. The suspects were involved in a crash with another vehicle on Interstate 94 northbound near Sibley Street.

Officers worked to get people out of their cars before eventually re-opening the expressway.

The two suspects were taken into custody and transported to the hospital. They were listed in stable condition. Three occupants from the vehicle that was struck by the suspect vehicle were also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

At this time, there's no word yet of any charges being filed.

Comments / 42

Deirdre Senior
2d ago

They need to be in jail. What is going on that these criminals are doing time for the crimes that they are committing? They must be family members of the system.

Reply(5)
11
Linda Watts
2d ago

Glad no one else was hurt.. They got exactly what they deserve., Stolen car and it flipped over😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣

Reply(1)
8
justcrap
2d ago

thugs no respect they are garbage will never change. put them out of their misery like a horse with a broken leg.

Reply
4
 

WGN News

2 dead, 2 critical after van hits tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO — Two people died and two others were seriously injured following a crash Monday night in Washington Park. Around 8:30 p.m., authorities responded to near Morgan and Rainey drives in Washington Park on the report of a crash. Chicago fire said a red SUV was speeding and swiped a silver Chrysler before hitting a […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two adults, three children injured when car, CTA bus collide at Ashland and Pershing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people – including three children – were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a car and a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue and Pershing Road.Police said around 12:44 p.m. the driver of a sport-utility vehicle traveling on 40th Street attempted to make a left turn onto Ashland Avenue northbound. The bus was traveling southbound on Ashland Avenue and struck the SUV head-on. The driver and passengers in the SUV -- a woman, 29; two boys, 14 and 15; and a little girl, 5 -- were taken to Stroger Hospital Hospital of Cook County with minor injuries. All were in good condition.A 54-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bus was transported to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center for an injury to her face in good condition. The bus driver declined medical attention. No citations were issued. 
CHICAGO, IL
