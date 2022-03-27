ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today, Sunday March 27: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

Mercury steps into your sign with confidence and charm.

You are the one to watch in any situation that demands quick thinking – but it’s your ability to see through fakery that sets up intriguing work chances.

In love? The first of two new moons in April shines on personal promises.

Single? A practical joker makes you smile

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

You have the star-sent ability to suss out when people are being straight with you.

Adding your own unique blend of calm strength takes you to the top of an action list.

The moon and Venus link up to make passion dreams real, so be careful what you wish for.

Pluto keeps you on track, even on a challenging journey.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

Friendships, work bonds and social contacts are your personal playground this week.

Now is the time to reach out across a silence or restart some deep conversations.

You have more love control than you think, and you can test this out by being your true self 100 per cent of the time, in words as well as in person.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

As strategic planet Mercury sides with the sun, you have a unique skill set of planning and action at your disposal this week.

Focus on one firm plan at home and get started.

At work, you also have Pluto power to take charge in meetings and make your mark.

Love-wise, be bold and brave, but only if it feels right.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Travel hopes become a reality but the destination you assume is right for you can change to something bigger and better overnight.

A Leo who loves to learn can be your soulmate.

Already in love? Sharing an April Fool’s joke can lead to serious conversations.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Mischievous Pluto teases out the impulsive side of you and grabs some exciting attention.

Mercury works with you to find smart ways to help people (and maybe yourself) through tough times.

Writing about this, or sharing online, can be rewarding. Sport prizes have a passion connection.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

You understand people and can also help them understand themselves.

This is a skill that should be developed, and you’re a skilled matchmaker, too, as you can see perfect bonds that others miss.

In your love life, listen to someone you trust.

Family time is precious, so make space for it. Lucky numbers end in 5

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Putting fitness goals into words can be the key to moving forward – but limit your goals, as your rulers Mars and Pluto are both stirring up feelings and could cause you to over-stretch yourself.

A new moon of work reviews encourages big job change, and “K” has key advice to give.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Mercury gives you the common sense to take creative hopes to new heights.

Instead of waiting for a leader, you take charge. How you see the world is unique and ready to be recognised.

Love-wise, a chatty date may not seem serious, but give it time.

If you’re settled, keep on talking and listening.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

If you face a choice between excitement and security, your chart helps you have both as Mercury moves on – and a period of giving in or giving up is over.

You and your partner see the value in each other – and if you’re single, a conversation about money has layers.

Get ready to rock as Pluto rebels in your own sign

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

You will find simple ways to reconnect with names or numbers that you miss.

Don’t let cautious voices stop you from taking the next step.

Believing in yourself at work might not have been easy, but change is on the way. Hot and cool, strong and steady, you have it all.

Passion links to doubled-up initials.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Showing trust can help you to grow trust, and your emotional power shows you are the one to take the lead.

If you’re in love, keeping a secret may feel like a safety net when it’s actually a risk.

Single? An on-trend start-up business can be the key.

Cash changes can link luck to flipping contest numbers into reverse

Community Policy