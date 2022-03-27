ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorpio weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for March 27 – April 2

By Mystic Meg
SCORPIO

OCT 24 - NOV 22

A new moon of work reviews encourages big job plans - within the next month

Putting fitness hopes into words can be the key to moving forward - soon as you make them real, you can feel so motivated.

But do limit your goals, as your rulers Mars and Pluto are both stirring feelings up in your chart, and could cause you to over-stretch yourself.

A new moon of work reviews encourages big job plans - within the next month. And “K” has key advice to give.

DESTINY DAYS: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday are your days to turn thought into action - because you know a change can’t wait.

Make important calls as close as you can to 4 o’clock.

LUCKY LINKS: A house with a circular lawn. A display of old toys

and/or games.

Sentences of three words or less.

NEW MOON TIMES TWO: The career you want comes so close as a new moon on April 1 turns a personal page and helps you start over.

April has a rare second new moon, on the 30th, and by then you’ll be ready to choose the team you want and need around you, to boost (and share) your success.

So yes, start thinking about this now.

Seeing everyone as a potential friend rather than a rival, or even enemy, is the best Scorpio mindset for this month.

Fabulous is the home of horoscopes, with weekly updates on what’s in store for your star sign as well as daily predictions.

You can also use our series of guides to find out everything from which star sign to hook up with for the steamiest sex to what it’s like to live your life totally by your horoscope.

