Friday and Sunday are great for simply getting things done

Yes, major travel hopes come closer to realty, as you gain the planning skills of the manager planet.

But you also have a new moon of new horizons - so the destination you assume is right for you can change to something bigger and better overnight.

A Leo who loves to learn can be your soulmate - if you’re in love, sharing a silly April Fool can lead to serious shared talking.

DESTINY DAYS

Tuesday wakes up a rich creative passion you’ve been trying to ignore.

Friday and Sunday are great for simply getting things done.

List of 12 star signs

The traditional dates used by Mystic Meg for each sign are below.

LUCKY LINKS

The scent of roses - especially in unexpected places.

Contests that challenge memory skills.

A building reached by some red steps.

NEW MOON TIMES TWO

Learning challenges of every kind, from deepening self-awareness to

stepping on to a stage, or seeking an audience somewhere else, can be

lining up for you as April begins with a new moon of worldwide ambition

and vision.

And by the time the unusual second monthly new moon lights the sky, on April 30, you can be part of something truly unique.

Try not to mistake dreams for genuine ambitions, as soon as you tap into

your true Leo self, you can see the difference.

