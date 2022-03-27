ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karren Brady’s career advice on sensitively pitching ideas to your boss

By Karren Brady
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
APPRENTICE star and West Ham United vice-chair Karren Brady answers your careers questions and meets an inspirational CEO.

Here she gives a reader advice on how she can sensitively pitch ideas to her boss.

Karren Brady, Baroness Brady, CBE is a British business executive and television personality

Q) I have 10,000 followers on my personal Instagram and I really enjoy using social media. I work for a local advertising firm and it’s someone else’s job to look after the company’s social media channels – but I can see they’re doing a poor job and don’t seem to really know what they’re doing.

I believe I could really grow our platforms as part of my role if I was allowed, but I’m not sure how to go about bringing this up with the CEO (who’s also my direct boss), as the guy doing it currently is a friend of his son’s. What do you think I should do?

Aimee, via email

A: You definitely need to instigate a conversation with your boss, as this could be a great opportunity if you’re interested in pursuing a career working in social media.

You will need to do it sensitively, because the person currently doing it is a family friend.

Explain to your boss that you spend a lot of your personal time successfully engaging with followers and growing your Instagram, and that you would like the opportunity to incorporate social media into your role to help challenge you and grow your skills.

Pitch some ideas of what you would do with the company Instagram account, and some of the results you think your input could have – make a business case for it so it sounds like a no-brainer for him.

Say you are not expecting full account management as you know he has that already, but that you’d be happy to work alongside the person currently managing it as there are no doubt things you can learn from him, too.

It’s a win-win for your boss!

Be a boss

Bossing It is Fabulous’ series about ordinary women who have launched incredible businesses.

It aims to inspire other women and show that if these ladies can do it, so can you!

Read more at Thesun.co.uk/topic/bossing-it.

Karren cannot answer emails personally. Content is intended as general guidance only and does not constitute legal advice.

Comments / 0

