ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Report: Memphis assistant Cody Toppert to join LSU's staff

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LELUZ_0eqxTS8H00

New LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon is close to making the first addition to his staff.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the Tigers are close to finalizing a deal to bring Memphis Tigers assistant Cody Toppert to Baton Rouge. The 39-year-old has coached under Penny Hardaway at Memphis since 2019.

Toppert has experience coaching at the NBA level. After graduating from Cornell in 2005, he had a playing career that lasted until 2012 — mostly overseas but also in the NBA minor leagues. Following his playing career, he served a stint as an assistant at Scottsdale Christian Academy in Phoenix before jumping to the NBA G League.

He was an assistant coach for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers from 2015-17 before serving as the head coach for the Northern Arizona Suns for one season. Toppert received a call-up after that and spent the following season as an assistant with the Phoenix Suns before heading to Memphis.

McMahon is a forward-thinking coach, and in Toppert, he lands a forward-thinking assistant. In his previous stop at Memphis, he created and oversaw one of college basketball’s top analytics programs.

The context of this move is also worth noting. On Saturday morning, it was reported that Memphis — and Hardaway, specifically — is facing multiple Level I and II charges from the NCAA. However, Toppert now joins another program with potential sanctions down the road, which resulted in the termination of previous coach Will Wade.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Penny Hardaway's Memphis team charged with multiple Level I violations as part of NCAA's investigation

Memphis is facing at least four Level I and two Level II violations, the NCAA's most serious charges. NCAA alleges coach Penny Hardaway "failed to demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance within the men's basketball program." Memphis' response to the charges also referenced accusations against its football program.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
College Basketball
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Memphis and coach Penny Hardaway facing several major allegations of violating NCAA rules

The University of Memphis men's basketball program is facing several major allegations of breaking NCAA rules and its coach, Penny Hardaway, is charged with wrongdoing in documents obtained by multiple media outlets Saturday. The documents reportedly include Memphis' response to an amended notice of allegations the school received last summer from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, an independent review panel created for complex NCAA cases.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Shareef O’Neal Enters Transfer Portal: Basketball World Reacts

Shareef O’Neal made a pretty big basketball decision on Monday afternoon. Shareef, a 6-foot-10 forward and the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, is leaving Baton Rouge. The talented forward has entered the transfer portal, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. Shareef began his college basketball career at...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Toppert
WAFB

No. 21 LSU powers past No. 8 Florida, evens series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (16-7, 2-3 SEC) evens the series against No. 8 Florida with an 11-4 win (17-6, 3-2 SEC) behind a great start from starting pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard (2-0). Hilliard picked up his second win of the season and went 5.2 innings, allowing four runs, on five hits, and striking out a season-high seven batters against the Gators. Hilliard held Florida to no runs and just one hit through the first five innings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies live stream, TV channel, time, odds, and preview, how to watch the NBA

The Golden State Warriors will meet the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA action on Monday night from the FedEx Forum. The Warriors will look to turn things around tonight after losing five of their last six games and are coming will be playing a back to back. As for Memphis, they will look to continue their hot streak, winning their last four games straight.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Memphis Tigers#Baton Rouge#Nba#Cornell#The Nba G League#Stadium#The Northern Arizona Suns#The Phoenix Suns
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA G League
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Woodruff details No. 4 Tennessee's win at LSU

No. 4 Tennessee (16-5, 4-3 SEC) defeated LSU, 4-1, Sunday in Baton Rouge. Tennessee defeated Texas A&M, 4-3, Friday in College Station. “I thought this weekend was really productive for everyone,” Tennessee head coach Chris Woodruff said. “I thought we learned a lot about ourselves. We learned a lot about overcoming adversity and what it’s going to take to be successful as we get deeper and deeper into the season, with the ultimate goal being success in the postseason.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy