Premier League

Aston Villa 1-1 Reading: Ramona Petzelberger header secures Villa draw

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as a Ramona Petzelberger header secures...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Moses, Tielemans, Winks, Dybala, Haaland, Pogba

Arsenal are preparing an offer for Manchester United's 24-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford. (Mirror) The Premier League has blocked an attempt by Burnley to sign Nigeria winger Victor Moses, 31, from Russian club Spartak Moscow. (Sky Sports) Everton will sell England-international striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, with Arsenal and West...
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.
The Independent

Man Utd beat Everton in first WSL game in front of fans at Old Trafford

An enthusiastic crowd watched Manchester United boost their Champions League qualification hopes by coming from behind to defeat Everton 3-1 in the first Women’s Super League game in front of fans at Old Trafford.United made their debut at the famous stadium against West Ham last year but Covid-19 restrictions meant no supporters were allowed.Ninth-placed Everton threatened to spoil the party with an early goal from Claire Emslie but Alessia Russo equalised in the 35th minute and then scored the third, with a penalty from captain Katie Zelem in between.Marc Skinner’s side are facing a real battle with rivals Manchester City...
Daily Mail

Lee Carsley is desperate for more attacking options for England Under 21s' crucial qualifiers in June... with Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun his only option for the clash with Albania

Lee Carsley hopes to have more attacking options for England Under 21s' crucial European Championship qualifiers in June. The Young Lions only boast one natural centre forward, Arsenal's Folarin Balogun - currently on loan at Middlesbrough - for Tuesday night's qualifier in Albania. Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster is out for...
Shropshire Star

Analysis: Mid-table is now in sight for Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town have unquestionably clicked into their best form of the season. And they may have timed it well. There is never a bad time to play well and win games, obviously, and had Salop discovered some of this consistency at both ends of the pitch earlier in the campaign they would be looking at the top half of League One.
The US Sun

Leeds star Raphinha’s tiny release clause if club are relegated from Prem revealed as Barcelona eye player-swap transfer

BARCELONA are eyeing a potential cash-plus-player swap deal for Leeds' Raphinha, according to reports. The Catalan giants are long-term admirers of the Brazilian, who is currently having a second successful season in England. Despite Leeds hovering above the relegation zone with eight games left to go, Raphinha has chipped in...
BBC

Barrow 16-30 Huddersfield: Giants survive Challenge Cup sixth-round scare in Cumbria

Tries: Yates, Leutele, Ikahihifo, Ashworth, I Senior Goals: Russell 5. Huddersfield Giants survived a real sixth-round battle with Championship side Barrow Raiders to book their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals. First-half tries for Luke Yates, Ricky Leutele and Sebastine Ikahihifo earned the Giants an 18-6 interval lead. Barrow got...
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Ireland taking positives despite Wales defeat - Fryday

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday says she is "proud, not disheartened" despite defeat by Wales in Saturday's Women's Six Nations opener. Wales fought back and outmuscled Ireland in the second half to secure a 27-19 victory in Dublin. Fryday captained Ireland for the first time under new coach Greg McWilliams and...
