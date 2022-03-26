ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

OKC Thunder news: Mark Daigneault provides major injury updates on SGA, Josh Giddey and JRE

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIoyx_0eqxM9N400

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault provided major injury updates to three players in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl before Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been dealing with a sore right ankle for several games now, was ruled out for the Thunder’s game against the Nuggets. Daigneault also mentioned that the team will have a conversation with Gilgeous-Alexander in the next couple of days over his status for the rest of the regular season. Reading between lines, it sounds like the Thunder will shut down Gilgeous-Alexander for the rest of the regular season, which will be just eight games after Saturday.

Giddey, who has been out for the entirety of the All-Star break sans the first game back with hip soreness, was officially ruled out for the rest of the regular season. Daigneault said that Giddey is progressing well and him being ruled out for the rest of the regular season is simply a time issue where his return to play portion of rehab did not align with the rest of the season. Daigneault also noted that Giddey has never dealt with hip problems before as well.

“It’s a tricky injury that’s a little unpredictable,” said Daigneault about Giddey’s hip. “I would not say it met or didn’t meet an expectation. We didn’t really have an expectation.”

In a little bit surprising news, Daigneault also disclosed that he expects Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to return before the end of the regular season. Robinson-Earl has been out the last six weeks due to a fractured foot he suffered in early February.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Makes His NBA Future Very Clear

It sounds like Kyrie Irving will remain on the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. At this moment, Irving could become an unrestricted free agent this summer. That’s if he declines his $36 million player option for the 2022-23 season. Even if Irving declines his player option, he made...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Massive Paul George dropped by Clippers coach Tyronn Lue

PLAYA VISTA – The LA Clippers practiced for the third time in the last week, and Paul George is slowly inching towards a return to the lineup, per Tyronn Lue. Paul George participated in 5-on-5 basketball on Sunday, a week after he first participated in 4-on-4 limited contact practice with the coaching staff. George had been ramping up over the last few weeks, and this is just another step in his return to the court.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NFL
Yardbarker

Penny Hardaway, Mike Miller implicated in Memphis basketball scandal

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway is under increasing scrutiny after the NCAA delivered a notice of allegations to the basketball program. Another former NBA player has been implicated as well. Multiple reports indicated Saturday that Memphis is facing at least four Level I violations, the most serious infractions the NCAA...
NBA
NBC Sports

Ex-Dub Cook seeking another shot in NBA, had hit rock bottom

Quinn Cook was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, a three-year starter at Duke and the second-leading scorer on the Blue Devils team that won the national title in 2015. But Cook went undrafted in 2015 and couldn't latch on in the NBA until the fall of 2017...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Sga
ClutchPoints

Daryl Morey’s savage response to Ty Lue’s controversial Joel Embiid, James Harden take

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey took a stand for his players on Saturday. Morey replied to Clippers head coach Ty Lue’s controversial comments regarding James Harden and Joel Embiid. Lue recently proclaimed that Embiid and Harden would not be in the top 10 in scoring if their free throw numbers were taken away. Morey responded on Twitter to his claim by calling out Lue’s Clippers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Hypothetical 41K Points If He Played The Same Games As LeBron James: "If Shannon Sharpe Had As Many Shares In Tesla As Elon Musk, He’d Have 266 Billion Dollars”

Shannon Sharpe is well known for being a LeBron James fan, always making cases for the King to be the GOAT over Michael Jordan and any other player who can be a threat to James' being the greatest player of all time. Whenever something's hot regarding the GOAT debate, the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant’s Career-High Against Every NBA Team: 81 Points Against The Raptors Are The Record Of The 21st Century

Was there a more dynamic scorer than Kobe Bryant? While Bryant never broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, he provided the world with some pretty memorable moments. Bryant is the only other player than Wilt Chamberlain to have scored at least 80 points in a game. He once finished with one of the greatest months ever and once scored at least 50 points in four straight games.
NBA
NESN

Josh Giddey Will Miss the Rest of the Season With a Hip Injury

According to Bleacher Report, Josh Giddey’s season is unceremoniously coming to an end. The Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard is being shut down for the season with a hip injury. Giddey has been one of the few bright spots on the Thunder this season. The rookie sits third on...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thunder: Josh Giddey shut down for remainder of season

The incredible rookie campaign by Josh Giddey has come to an end. On Saturday, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault ruled out Giddey from returning this season due to right hip soreness. Giddey is progressing in his recovery but, with eight games to play, there isn’t enough time for him to get back onto the court.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Thunder go full tank mode with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander move

The Oklahoma City Thunder are officially in tank mode. With Josh Giddey and Lu Dort out for the season due to injuries, the team is also shutting down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in their remaining games. Head coach Mark Daigneault confirmed the decision ahead of their showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan guard DeVante' Jones to declare for 2022 NBA draft

Michigan guard DeVante’ Jones announced that he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft after just one season with the Wolverines, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. Jones, who joined Michigan last year from Coastal Carolina as a grad transfer, averaged 10.3 points, 4.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 33 games. He was eligible to play one more season because of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy