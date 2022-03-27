ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Polish woman in UK running 48 miles in 48 hours to support Ukrainian mothers

By Lily Ford
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVrtJ_0eqx61qH00

A Polish woman living in the UK is running 48 miles in 48 hours to celebrate Ukrainian mothers and to “show these women that we are here with them”.

Jolanta Hanstein, who moved to the UK 18 years ago, has raised more than £1,600 on the GoFundMe she launched in aid of charity Unicef to support Ukrainian children.

Ms Hanstein from Amersham , Buckinghamshire , is running four miles every four hours in two days, a challenge culminating on Mother’s Day, to show solidarity with mothers who remain in and have fled Ukraine.

“I just want to feel a fraction of that physical and mental challenge,” Ms Hanstein, an accountant, told the PA news agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tchRg_0eqx61qH00

“I’m not a runner and I’m pushing, but whatever I do, it’s nothing in comparison to what those mums are going through at the moment.

“I just want to be with them and support them and help them to protect their kids, the future generation.”

Ms Hanstein has an eight-year-old daughter and three-year-old son with her husband, Darryl.

She was inspired to start the fundraiser after seeing a picture of a pregnant woman being carried out of a maternity hospital on a stretcher in Mariupol, southeast Ukraine, which was the target of Russian bombing.

Medics working to save the mother and her child later revealed that both did not survive the attack.

“She was meant to be a mother and she didn’t have a chance to experience that,” Ms Hanstein said.

“For a mum, the labour and pregnancy, it’s tiring but it’s the best time in your life, giving new life… And they took that away from her.

“I thought, Mother’s Day is coming (in the UK)… I want to show those mums that we are with them, not on the front line and not next to them, but with our minds and efforts, we are with them.”

I've got that luxury to make that decision to either stay in that warm bed, or go there and feel physical tiredness, and those mums they don't have that.

Jolanta Hanstein

Ms Hanstein’s sister lives near the Ukrainian border in Poland and provides first-hand information on how refugees there are faring.

“I spoke to her a couple of days ago and she said the kids from Ukraine, they are going to Polish schools, trying to provide them with a bit of normal life,” she explained.

“She said, ‘Those kids hear a noise and they jump’.

“They don’t trust anyone, they are stressed and traumatised.”

Ms Hanstein’s runs have included outings at 2 o’clock in the morning as she has already completed eight out of 12 four-milers.

“It’s emotional and it’s very challenging, mentally… It’s so easy to say, ‘I don’t need to do that, I feel nice and cosy in my warm bed,'” she said.

“But I’ve got that luxury to make that decision to either stay in that warm bed, or go there and feel physical tiredness, and those mums they don’t have that.

“They feel much worse than I do all the time – and the worst part is they don’t know when it’s going to stop and what the outcome will be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qoz31_0eqx61qH00

She added that it has been “so good” to see so much kindness from those wanting to help since Russia first invaded Ukraine on February 24.

“They support in various ways, money, clothes or services like the doctors, and it’s so good to see,” Ms Hanstein said.

“It gives you that hope in people that there’s so many kind people around.

“I just wanted to be part of that one way or another.”

To donate to Ms Hanstein’s GoFundMe, go to: www.gofundme.com/f/24ngrk-mothers-united

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Polish#Refugees#Ukrainian#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
The Independent

Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’

Russia is bringing more troops on rotation and may attempt further advances on Ukrainian soil, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed its invasion was going to plan and hinted that it would focus on its limited goal of “liberating” the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.Reports from the West suggest the Kremlin’s perceived shift of focus is an attempt to save face after Russia had failed to seize several Ukrainian cities.Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘It changed me forever’: London cabbie leads taxi convoy to transport refugees

A London taxi driver who led a convoy of black cabs transporting Ukrainian refugees from Poland has said the experience changed him forever.Matt Westfall, 52, raised more than £11,000 to get six black cabs, one car, and one van across to Poland to deliver humanitarian aid to refugee camps set up near the Ukrainian border, and transport refugees trying to reach cities across Europe.Mr Westfall, who has been a taxi driver in London for 11 years, arrived home on Wednesday and said “there are no words” to describe the four-day trip.“I’ve not got a big enough vocabulary to tell you...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

570K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy