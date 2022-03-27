England schools set for minimum week length in new rules

Staff absences at NHS hospitals in England due to Covid-19 have jumped to their highest level for a month, with numbers climbing in all regions, new figures show.It comes as Covid patient levels continue to rise across the country – though more than half of people in hospital with coronavirus are still being treated primarily for something else.An average of 17,579 staff at hospital trusts in England – 2% of the total workforce – were absent each day last week, either because they were sick with Covid-19 or were self-isolating.The figure is up 19% on the previous week, and is...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO