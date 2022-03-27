England schools set for minimum week length in new rules

The Office for National Statistics has published an analysis of data on COVID-19 cases in school pupils aged four to 15 years old attending state-funded schools, up to 31 December 2021. It examines the prevalence of COVID-19 amongst students in different demographics and geographic locations, as well as with differing vaccine status. One of the projects contributing to this data is the Schools Infection Survey (SIS), which is jointly led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), Office for National Statistics (ONS) and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Dr. Patrick Nguipdop Djomo, Associate Professor of Clinical Epidemiology at LSHTM and co-chief investigator of SIS, commented on the importance of this data.
