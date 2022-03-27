Shelton News: Crash!

SHELTON, CT - At approximately 7:40 pm on Saturday March 26, 2022, Echo Hose Co #1 and Pine Rock Park Co #4 were dispatched to River Road at Hawthorne Avenue with multiple calls for the motor vehicle accident with reported injuries. First companies on scene found a 2 car motor vehicle accident with a blue sedan in the middle of the road with the driver trapped. They also found a full size pick up truck off the road into a hydrant with all occupants safely outside of the vehicle. Extrication was started on the driver of the sedan at 7:45 pm and was completed at 7:52 pm. Fire department personnel used various Hurst tools (known as the Jaws of Life) to perform the extrication. The entrapped driver was removed and transported by Echo Hose Ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries at this time. All other vehicle occupant’s injuries are also unknown at this time, although none other than the driver were transported from the scene. Cause of the crash is unknown at the time of this writing.

SHELTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO