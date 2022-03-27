ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shelton News: Crash!

DoingItLocal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022-03-26@7:44pm–#Shelton CT– Report of a crash...

www.doingitlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Man dies after crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating after a crash left a man dead on March 13. A release from the Newport News Police Department says they received the call at 10:47 a.m. that a car had crashed and was on fire. The scene was found...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
News 12

At least 1 person hurt in Amityville crash

At least one person was hurt in a crash in Amityville late Sunday night. The incident happened on Sunrise Highway by County Line Road around 10:30 p.m. In video obtained by News 12, one vehicle is seen badly damaged and on its side. Also in the video the Amityville Fire Department is seen getting one person out of the vehicle.
AMITYVILLE, NY
FIREGROUNDIMAGES.COM

One Driver Extricated in 2-Car Crash on River Road.

SHELTON, CT - At approximately 7:40 pm on Saturday March 26, 2022, Echo Hose Co #1 and Pine Rock Park Co #4 were dispatched to River Road at Hawthorne Avenue with multiple calls for the motor vehicle accident with reported injuries. First companies on scene found a 2 car motor vehicle accident with a blue sedan in the middle of the road with the driver trapped. They also found a full size pick up truck off the road into a hydrant with all occupants safely outside of the vehicle. Extrication was started on the driver of the sedan at 7:45 pm and was completed at 7:52 pm. Fire department personnel used various Hurst tools (known as the Jaws of Life) to perform the extrication. The entrapped driver was removed and transported by Echo Hose Ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries at this time. All other vehicle occupant’s injuries are also unknown at this time, although none other than the driver were transported from the scene. Cause of the crash is unknown at the time of this writing.
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelton News Crash
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
Connecticut Post

Man charged with Bridgeport murder died in Department of Correction custody

Eugene Brown, charged by Bridgeport police with murder in the death of Stamford resident Anthony McKinstry in 2019, died in January, according to the chief medical examiner’s office. Following his death, officials said that the murder charge and a criminal possession of a firearm charge stemming from the 2019...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Mother Killed in Accident in New York

Authorities are trying to figure out what happened in the moments before a mother from the Hudson Valley died in a car accident. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a fatal accident that took the life of a 39-year-old Hudson Valley woman. She leaves behind an 8-year-old, according to her family.
Connecticut Post

4 charged in 2005 Hartford cold case homicide of Dante Davis

HARTFORD — Four people have been charged in connection with the 2005 cold case homicide of Dante Davis after investigators tied them to the crime through witness statements and cellphone records, according to officials. The Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday the arrests of 34-year-old Brandon Jones, 35-year-old Shane...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

4 injured in shooting outside Waterbury bar

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a bar early Monday morning. Officers responded to the House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they located the four victims. Police said three people — a […]
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy