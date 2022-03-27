ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Korn Ferry Tour Lake Charles Championship Par Scores

By The Associated Press
tucson.com
 2 days ago

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Channel

OWGR update: Scheffler No. 1 in the world; five earn Masters invites

After a T-20 finish at this year’s Farmers Insurance Open, Scottie Scheffler found himself 14th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Since then, he has wins at the WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Three wins in six weeks has vaulted Scheffler to No. 1 in the world for the first time in his career.
AUSTIN, TX
theScore

Johnson, Scheffler among winners in Round of 16 at WGC-Match Play

Round of 16 action is already going at full speed Saturday morning, with the WGC-Match Play providing some early fireworks. The rematch of last year's final between Scottie Scheffler and Billy Horschel got things going as the opening game of the day, and the battle came down to the 18th hole. Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson continued his perfect run this week, taking down the underdog 49-year-old Richard Bland.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
CBS Sports

2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings, picks: Select Justin Thomas, not Jon Rahm at Augusta National

The 2022 Masters could be a battle between players who on a tear this season and golfers with strong track records at Augusta National. Four golfers will enter the Masters 2022 with at least two victories this season, including reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama. Sam Burns, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler are the others, but experience matters at Augusta. Which players can you trust in your 2022 Masters fantasy golf picks? Which Masters fantasy golf rankings should you use?
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Sports

Masters 2022 predictions, golf odds: Picks by same PGA insider who nailed Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson wins

Phil Mickleson is out and Tiger Woods may be in, while Rory McIlroy is trying to make history at the 2022 Masters. Fans are hoping Woods will make his return to competitive golf on Thursday, April 7 at the Masters 2022, but he continues to rehab from a serious car crash just over a year ago. Mickelson, who has donned the green jacket three times, will miss the event at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time since 1994. McIlroy is aiming to join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as the only players with a Career Grand Slam. Jon Rahm, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, three-timer and 2015 Masters champ Jordan Spieth, and 2020 Masters winner Dustin Johnson also are among the star-studded 2022 Masters field.
GOLF
WJTV 12

Cantlay, Schauffele pair up in Zurich Classic of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Patrick Cantlay, the 2021 FedExCup winner ranked fifth in the world, will pair with 2020 Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele, ranked tenth, to give the 2022 Zurich Classic another team of top-10 players, announced Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation, producer of the tournament. “With Patrick and Xander our field […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

2022 Masters odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions by proven model that nailed 7 golf majors

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele were all runners-up at the Masters three years ago, and after a year off in 2020, Johnson returned to Augusta National to win a green jacket in 2021. All three are in the top 10 golfers in the 2022 Masters odds at Caesars Sportsbook. If Johnson were to win the Masters 2022, he would be the quickest to win twice since Bubba Watson did so in 2012 and 2014. Johnson holds 14-1 Masters odds 2022 to make another run at a championship, but Koepka and Schauffele aren't far behind at 18-1.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Conner
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods' role in Scottie Scheffler’s irons

When Scottie Scheffler signed with TaylorMade on the eve of THE PLAYERS, he joined a TOUR staff that also includes Tiger Woods. Scheffler’s signing came shortly after he picked up his first two PGA TOUR wins at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WGC Match Play: Here is the full prize purse and winner's share

The WGC Match Play will conclude on Sunday and one of Kevin Kisner, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson or Corey Conners will be our champion. Kisner boasted a ridiculous record of 20-6-1 as he headed into the semi-finals looking to win the tournament for the second time. Along with the top...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Scottie Scheffler shatters Tiger Woods world ranking record

Scottie Scheffler ended a long-standing World No.1 record held by Tiger Woods following victory at the WGC Match Play on Sunday. Scheffler, who has now won three times in his last five PGA Tour starts, has shattered the record for fewest days between a first PGA Tour title and reaching the World No.1 spot.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 JTBC Classic

Big things were expected of Atthaya Thitikul, the 19-year-old Thai native having won four times on the Ladies European Tour (including twice as an amateur) before earning her LPGA Tour card last fall with a third-place finish in LPGA Q-Series. But this quickly?. In just her fifth start as an...
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hayden Wood
WLOX

Miss. native wins first PGA Tour event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chad Ramey won his first ever PGA Tour event this weekend, beating the competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic by one stroke. Ramey, a tour rookie, is a Fulton, Mississippi, native and former Mississippi State Bulldog. Despite trailing late, Ramey sank four...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy