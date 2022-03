What is it about warm water cascading over our tired and aching muscles that allow us to rejuvenate ourselves both physically and mentally? Ahh, the shower. I think we would all opt for a few more minutes in there every day if we could. I do some of my best thinking in the shower, how bout you? But despite all of my thinking while watching my thinning hair flow down the drain, I never considered this.

SKIN CARE ・ 24 DAYS AGO