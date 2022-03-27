ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

1 Arrested, 1 At Large After Investigators Say Woman Robbed At ATM In Arapahoe County

By Jack Lowenstein
CBS Denver
 2 days ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery outside a bank in unincorporated Arapahoe County early Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 12:45 a.m., deputies responded to 7541 E Iliff Avenue, where investigators say a woman using an ATM was approached by two masked men.

The suspects demanded the woman’s car keys and threatened to shoot her. Then, they took the woman’s purse and ran away to a nearby apartment complex. It’s not confirmed if guns were ever seen on either suspect.

Deputies were able to find one suspect. They caught and arrested him after a chase on foot.

The second suspect remained at large. K9-unit dogs were used to track him, but he wasn’t found.

Anyone with information can contact Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office .

