Police respond to large fight at Peoria Chuck E. Cheese

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (TCD) -- Two juvenile females have been taken into custody for allegedly abducting an infant from his home while the boy’s mother was asleep. According to a statement, on Wednesday, March 23, at 2:17 a.m., Milwaukee Police Department officers responded to a call regarding an abduction on the 4300 block of West Marion Street. The woman who called reportedly told police that some people were staying at her house, and she fell asleep. When the woman woke up, she "noticed the individuals were gone and her 3-month-old male infant was missing."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO