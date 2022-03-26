ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Lady Vols down Florida to claim SEC road series

By Ken Lay
 2 days ago
No. 14 Tennessee clinched its second Southeastern Conference road series win, defeating No. 6 Florida, 7-2, at KSP Stadium in Gainesville Saturday.

The Lady Vols (22-8, 5-2 SEC) took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Amanda Ayala’s RBI groundout plated Kiki Milloy with the game’s first run.

Tennessee extended its advantage to 4-0 with three runs in the top of the third as freshman Lair Beautae had an RBI double before scoring on Zaida Puni’s two-run homer later in the frame.

The Lady Vols tallied three more times in the sixth inning as Puni, UT’s sophomore third baseman, went 2-for-4 with a run and four RBIs, came up with a two-run double to make it, 6-0. Rylie West drove in Tennessee’s final run of the contest with a sacrifice fly later in the frame.

The Gators (26-5, 4-4 SEC) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning when Emily Wilkie hit a two-run home run.

In the circle for the Lady Vols, Ashley Rogers started and pitched three scoreless innings. She had five strikeouts.

Bailey McCachren (4-2) earned the win as she pitched four innings in relief. She surrendered two runs, three hits and three walks, while striking out two.

The Lady Vols will go for the series sweep in Gainesville Sunday. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. EDT.

Comments / 0

 

