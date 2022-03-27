Taylor Hawkins death: Toxicology report reveals drugs in system at time of death

A toxicology report has revealed that there were drugs in Taylor Hawkins ’ system at the time of his death.

The Foo Fighters drummer passed away on Friday 25 March in Bogota , Colombia . He was found dead in his hotel room a few hours before the band were due to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic event.

Colombia’s attorney general has said in a new statement that a preliminary urine toxicological test carried out on Hawkins’ body found multiple drugs present, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines.

An investigation to discover the exact cause of Hawkins’ death is now underway.

A further statement from Bogota’s municipal government explained that a report of a hotel guest with “chest pain” caused an ambulance to be sent to the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel. On arrival health workers attempted to revive Hawkins, but were unable.

Courtney Love is one of the latest stars to pay tribute to Hawkins, writing on Twitter: “What a sad day, what a tragic passing, Taylor was a sweet adorable kid, excellent drummer, never hurt a fly... My condolences to my darling Pat [Smear], and to David [Grohl] tonight. Rip Taylor. I’m so sorry Dave.”

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1972 and had been a member of the band since 1997.

The Foo Fighters were among the acts scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards on 3 April and had been set to begin a new tour of North America in May.

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.