ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taylor Hawkins death: Toxicology report reveals drugs in system at time of death

By Leonie Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7CqI_0eqwYCe900

A toxicology report has revealed that there were drugs in Taylor Hawkins ’ system at the time of his death.

The Foo Fighters drummer passed away on Friday 25 March in Bogota , Colombia . He was found dead in his hotel room a few hours before the band were due to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic event.

Colombia’s attorney general has said in a new statement that a preliminary urine toxicological test carried out on Hawkins’ body found multiple drugs present, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines.

An investigation to discover the exact cause of Hawkins’ death is now underway.

A further statement from Bogota’s municipal government explained that a report of a hotel guest with “chest pain” caused an ambulance to be sent to the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel. On arrival health workers attempted to revive Hawkins, but were unable.

Courtney Love is one of the latest stars to pay tribute to Hawkins, writing on Twitter: “What a sad day, what a tragic passing, Taylor was a sweet adorable kid, excellent drummer, never hurt a fly... My condolences to my darling Pat [Smear], and to David [Grohl] tonight. Rip Taylor. I’m so sorry Dave.”

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1972 and had been a member of the band since 1997.

The Foo Fighters were among the acts scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards on 3 April and had been set to begin a new tour of North America in May.

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'No. It cannot be. Heartbroken!' Miley Cyrus and Travis Barker lead the stars paying tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins after the drummer was found dead aged 50 in his hotel room

A bevy of musicians and stars shared their condolences on Friday following the shocking news of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' death at age 50. Miley Cyrus announced on Instagram that she would be dedicating her next concert to the drummer, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
loudersound.com

"Rock needed a defibrillator" says Machine Gun Kelly. "Who cares who gives it?"

Machine Gun Kelly says that rock music "needed a defibrillator" and claims that he played a key role in reviving the genre. In a new interview for the cover of Billboard magazine, the rapper-turned-pop punk star also defends himself against accusations that he's just a cosplay punk, stating, "if I have to be a scapegoat for people’s own insecurities, whatever. I’m more punk rock than you are because at least I’m willing to put my ass on the line."
MUSIC
PopCrush

Brazilian Singer Hospitalized After Holding in Farts Around Her Boyfriend

A Brazilian music star was recently hospitalized with severe stomach pains caused by holding in gas whenever she was with her boyfriend. Singer Pocah, born Viviane de Queiroz Pereira, opened up about the bizarre medical incident to her over 15 million Instagram followers. She explained she was holding in her farts around her partner, Ronan Souza, who hasn't spoken out about the ordeal just yet.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Rip Taylor
Person
Courtney Love
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Billionaire Bill Gates is seen in public for the first time since ex-wife Melinda claimed in a bombshell interview that he'd had multiple affairs during their 27-year marriage

Bill Gates has been seen in public for the first time since his ex-wife Melinda claimed that he had multiple affairs during their marriage in a bombshell interview. The Microsoft co-founder, 66, sat in the stands on Tuesday to watch the Eisenhower Cup during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget Told Stage Crew He Was Suffering From Long-Term COVID, Hearing Issues Before Death

A stage crew member reported that Bob Saget was not feeling well before his final show and alleged head injury that lead to his death. Bob Saget knocked his final show out of the park, but he apparently wasn’t feeling well that night. Rosalie Cocci, a showrunner who works at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall — where Bob’s final performance took place before his death — told investigators Bob said he wasn’t doing well health-wise, per TMZ. The woman said Bob told her he was suffering from long-term COVID and his hearing was also off, as he was constantly asking the crew to turn everything up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Opioids#Toxicology#Four Seasons#Casa Medina#Atenci N#Fiscaliacol#Twitter
The US Sun

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins ‘had 10 different types of drugs in his system including opioids & heroin’ when he died

FOO Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had traces of 10 different drugs in his body when he died on Friday, Colombian officials have confirmed. The country's state prosecution service released a statement following an initial autopsy. “Colombia’s National State Prosecution Service can confirm the following after the initial autopsy on the...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Phil Collins Health Problems: Shocking Issues Drummer Suffers From Explained

Phil Collins' health seemingly deteriorated in a snap. From an energetic drummer who used to headbang in all his songs, Collins showed a drastic change when he recently appeared in front of his fans, looking frailer than ever. The 71-year-old singer joined Mike Rutherford and Rony Banks during their show in Berlin, Germany, where he remained seated throughout the setlist.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
103.3 WKFR

Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, John Stamos and More Celebrities React to The Death of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters fans and celebrities alike are mourning the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. On Friday (March 25), the band confirmed the tragic death of their beloved drummer on social media. The band was touring South America and was set to perform at Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia last night before his passing. Hawkins’ final show performing was at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 22.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

570K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy