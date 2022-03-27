ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Motherly love: A surprise big cat encounter that took five years to capture

By Independent Staff
 2 days ago

Wildlife photographer Daniel Alarcon set out to create the National Parks of Bolivia book with his wife, Carmen Mateu, but despite their efforts in tracking footprints, they never captured the camera-shy jaguar. Despite placing camera traps and using other gadgets recommended by biologists, five years passed without capturing a photograph of the creature.

Carmen convinced Daniel to make one last attempt at photographing one, in the Kaa Iya del Gran Chaco National Park. More than a week passed without success. But on the 10th day, the photographers received a radio update from a park ranger, telling them there was a male jaguar sighting at the opposite end of the park.

After a whole day of travelling, Daniel and Carmen arrived at the location of the sighting. They never found the male, but, in the last rays of light, a female jaguar and her cub appeared before them and, at last, they were able to capture some photos. The majestic female was later named Kaaiyana.

The jaguar species once ranged from the southwestern US through to the Amazon basin, to the Rio Negro in Argentina, but the big cat now occupies around half of this area. If humans protect jaguars, they protect so much more. Forty-six million people benefit from water provisions within the range of jaguars, and 38 million people benefit from the natural hazard mitigation that their habitats provide, such as protection against floods, droughts and landslides, and providing coastal defence.

“The story of these images of jaguar with cubs is a love story […]. To Kaaiyana, my sincere thanks for giving me some of the best nature viewing moments of my life.

Daniel Alarcón

The sighting of jaguars in Bolivia’s Kaa Iya is a strong indicator that the conservation measures in the national park are going well. WWF -Bolivia is working in Kaa Iya during the forest fire season to provide equipment to firefighters.

You can find out more about WWF’s conservation work in jaguar landscapes and beyond here

Josie
2d ago

Absolutely breathtaking beauty. Their colors just seem to blend into each other. These pictures were definitely worth the wait. Great job !

Related
UPI News

Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece

March 17 (UPI) -- A sheep found wandering on an Australian mountain was relieved of a great weight when his first shearing in at least six years removed 88 pounds of fleece. Pam Ahern, owner of Victoria animal sanctuary Edgar's Mission, said she recently received a call about a sheep found by a hiker on nearby Mount Alexander.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Alarcón
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Cat#Bolivia#National Parks#Jaguar
IFLScience

The Dog Who Kept Pushing Kids Into A River To Acquire Steak Rewards

In 1908 Paris, according to a contemporary story from the New York Times, there lived a dog who was definitely not a good boy. The story begins with a Newfoundland dog that heard a child screaming for help after they had fallen into the river Seine. The dog, to its credit, searched for the source of the screaming before diving into the river and rescuing him, like a ye olde Lassie.
ANIMALS
purewow.com

9 Signs Your Dog Is Super Connected to You

For the most part, it’s pretty obvious when a dog likes you. The licks, the wags, the smiles! But just like people, some pups have reserved personalities. If you’re worried whether or not your dog is connected to you, take a look at their body language and then read the tell-tail signs below. Canines thrive on human companionship and love, so chances are, your pup would hold your hand if he could.
PETS
Country
Argentina
Daily Mail

YouTube couple 'Saucy and Honey', 24 and 25, are arrested after they film themselves hiding inside a Target overnight for bizarre social media challenge: Lifestyle bloggers insist they have 'no regrets'

Two YouTubers were arrested while participating in a bizarre social media challenge last month when they hid inside a Target overnight. Johnson Larose, 25, and Charlotte Fischer, 24, known on YouTube as 'Saucy and Honey,' filmed themselves hiding in the Exton, Pennsylvania, store on February 21 for their '24-Hour Overnight Challenge in Target.'
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Family Encounters Animal Rarely Ever Seen at Yellowstone

Just last month I saw a picture of one, and that's when I realized that I didn't really know what a wolverine looked like. All I really knew about wolverines is that there's a football team in Michigan that uses them for a mascot and my wife seems to be quite a fan of a shirtless Hugh Jackman when he plays one in the movies. When I saw that picture though, I actually thought to myself, "hmm...that's what a wolverine looks like." But me seeing a wolverine isn't the point - it's a father and daughter seeing one in Yellowstone that's newsworthy because I guess that never really happens!
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
