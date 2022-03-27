ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone, TN

Limestone fire destroys 3 trailers, 2 vehicles

By Mackenzie Moore, Van Jones
 2 days ago

Editor’s note: A spokesperson with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office relayed to News Channel 11 that the fire was under investigation by the TBI; however, the TBI assisted during the incident. The TBI said that its fire investigators regularly assist agencies across the state.

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fire in Limestone closed all lanes of 11-E near Yankee Salvage Saturday evening. The flames near Valentines Circle destroyed three trailers and two vehicles, according to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) spokesperson.

PHOTOS: Mackenzie Moore, WJHL
Bristol, Va. Sheriff’s deputy charged with 2nd DUI

The spokesperson revealed that the fire did not injure anyone.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) assisted the WCSO in investigating the cause of the fire. The WCSO leads the investigation.

Responding agencies included the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), WCSO, TBI and multiple area fire departments, including a ladder truck that enabled crews to pump more water to the site.

News Channel 11 reached out to the WCSO on Monday for further details.

