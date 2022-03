Haas driver Mick Schumacher says he will speak to all the top teams when his contract comes to a close at the end of the year.Schumacher signed a two season deal with Haas in 2021 and had an impressive rookie season that year. He has started the 2022 campaign brightly with an 11th place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix, his highest finish in an F1 car.He is also a Ferrari reserve driver this season but with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz the future of the team, Schumacher may have to look elsewhere if he wants to leave Haas.“Of course...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO