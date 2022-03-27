ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 Things That You Thought Are Illegal But Actually Are Totally Legal

By Stan Shunpike
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGgMl_0equhOYy00

So, Reddit user u/doodypoo asked, " What seems illegal to buy, but is actually perfectly legal? " The answers given were quite surprising and some were uplifting.

Let's take a look at the best suggestions:

1. "You can legally own up to 15 pounds of uranium."

2. "Human growth hormone: legal to buy and have, illegal to inject."

3. "Magic mushroom spores for 'research purposes.' Spores, however, which do not contain psychoactive chemicals, are only explicitly illegal in Georgia, Idaho, and California."

4. "Drug paraphernalia. You just have to pretend it's not for illegal drugs."

5. "It's completely legal to own an operational tank in the US."

6. "People's browsing histories."

7. "Home brewing equipment and supplies when you are under 21."

8. "A one watt handheld laser."

9. "Peyote in New Mexico is legal if you join the Native American church."

10. "Salvia."

11. "Switchblades, in most states."

12. "Rocket fuel... mostly just because it's actually just really cold hydrogen and oxygen."

13. "In Iceland, it is illegal to import guns. However, if you take the hammer and firing pin out, they are classified as souvenirs. The catch is, there is no law against moving in hammers or firing pins separately."

14. "Any black powder weapons manufactured before 1890 (or something around then) are legal to buy, own regardless of age and permissions."

15. "In Canada? Cannons, not just them 4 pounders I could get a howitzer if I wanted. Just can't fire explosives."

16. "Bows and arrows in Australia. The laws regarding weapons are so strict that you're not allowed to own a flip knife. I was rather surprised that you can legally, without any licensing, purchase a 310 feet per second compound bow. I bought one last week, amazing."

17. "Everclear. 95% ethanol."

18. "At least in the UK, cannabis seeds are legal, and are common bird feed. If you plant those though, that's illegal."

19. "In the USA, flamethrowers are legal in most states for pest control."

