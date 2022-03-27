19 Things That You Thought Are Illegal But Actually Are Totally Legal
So, Reddit user u/doodypoo asked, " What seems illegal to buy, but is actually perfectly legal? " The answers given were quite surprising and some were uplifting.
Let's take a look at the best suggestions:
1. "You can legally own up to 15 pounds of uranium."Fox / Via giphy.com
2. "Human growth hormone: legal to buy and have, illegal to inject."Ditto LTD / Via giphy.com
3. "Magic mushroom spores for 'research purposes.' Spores, however, which do not contain psychoactive chemicals, are only explicitly illegal in Georgia, Idaho, and California."Giphy / Via giphy.com
4. "Drug paraphernalia. You just have to pretend it's not for illegal drugs."Fox / giphy.com
5. "It's completely legal to own an operational tank in the US."SundanceNOW DocClub / Via giphy.com
6. "People's browsing histories."UltimateActX / giphy.com
7. "Home brewing equipment and supplies when you are under 21."BBC / Via giphy.com
8. "A one watt handheld laser."HBO / Via giphy.com
9. "Peyote in New Mexico is legal if you join the Native American church."Comedy Central / Via giphy.com
10. "Salvia."Comedy Central / Via giphy.com
11. "Switchblades, in most states."20th Century Fox / Via giphy.com
12. "Rocket fuel... mostly just because it's actually just really cold hydrogen and oxygen."Marc Rodriguez / giphy.com
13. "In Iceland, it is illegal to import guns. However, if you take the hammer and firing pin out, they are classified as souvenirs. The catch is, there is no law against moving in hammers or firing pins separately."HBO / Via giphy.com
14. "Any black powder weapons manufactured before 1890 (or something around then) are legal to buy, own regardless of age and permissions."Fox / Via giphy.com
15. "In Canada? Cannons, not just them 4 pounders I could get a howitzer if I wanted. Just can't fire explosives."US National Archives / Via giphy.com
16. "Bows and arrows in Australia. The laws regarding weapons are so strict that you're not allowed to own a flip knife. I was rather surprised that you can legally, without any licensing, purchase a 310 feet per second compound bow. I bought one last week, amazing."CBS / Via reddit.com
17. "Everclear. 95% ethanol."tenor.com
18. "At least in the UK, cannabis seeds are legal, and are common bird feed. If you plant those though, that's illegal."VH1 / giphy.com
19. "In the USA, flamethrowers are legal in most states for pest control."giphy.com
— u/700fps
