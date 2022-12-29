Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments

Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship.

“Bff <3,” Jon Bon Jovi ’s son captioned a June 2021 Instagram snap with the Stranger Things star, sparking dating speculation .

The pair’s relationship quickly heated up as they continued sharing their romantic milestones via Instagram, celebrating the holidays and Brown’s 18th birthday together.

“Happy birthday barbie ily <3,” Bongiovi — who’s one of the “It's My Life” crooner’s four children with Dorothea Hurley — captioned a February 2022 post from the birthday party, where they dressed up as Barbie and Ken.

“Endless love,” the Enola Holmes alum replied to her beau.

While the pair — who made their red carpet debut one month later — have seldom discussed their blossoming connection thus far, Brown subtly revealed they don’t have the same interests.

“I have so much fun watching [ Olivia Rodrigo ’s] videos and listening to her music. I don't really involve myself because I know that she's just too brilliant," the Florence by Mills founder told Seventeen magazine in January 2022, noting that Rodrigo’s SOUR vinyl record was one of her Christmas presents that year. “I love '1 Step Forward 3 Steps Back.' It makes me wanna cry every time. I think my boyfriend's gonna kill me if I listen to it around him anymore.”

Brown and Bongiovi showcased their love on the 2022 BAFTAs red carpet that March when she was on hand to present the award for Best Supporting Actor to CODA standout Troy Kotsur . Brown stunned in a black Louis Vuitton gown while her man donned a dapper Fendi suit.

The Godzilla Vs. Kong actress shared photos of the couple’s red carpet date night via her Instagram at the time, captioning it with a series of red heart emojis.

Before her romance with the Pennington School alum, Brown was linked to singer Jacob Sartorius . Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2018 that the actress, then 13, had been spending a lot of time with the “Chapstick” crooner. The pair’s relationship fizzled out after seven months.

“The decision with jacob and i was completely mutual,” the England native wrote in a July 2018 Instagram Story statement. “We are both happy and remaining friends.”

Sartorius, for his part, issued a similar message: “The decision w mills was completely mutual & we are both happy and remaining friends.”

Scroll below for Brown’s complete relationship timeline with Bongiovi: