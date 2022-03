A man was fatally shot by a Walton County deputy after charging at the officer with a sledgehammer Saturday, according to the GBI. William Parrott, 35, of Wrightsville, was believed to be the primary suspect in the deaths of his parents, News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB reported. Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman told the radio station his deputies encountered Parrott at a gas station after deadly attacks at his father’s home in Wrightsville, a small town about an hour east of Macon, and at his mother’s Loganville mobile home.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 16 DAYS AGO