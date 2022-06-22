ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans Are Emotional After Hoda Kotb Posts Tribute To Ex-Fiance Joel Schiffman On Father’s Day: ‘Bittersweet’

By SHEfinds Editors
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxK1B_0eqe2gti00

This post has been updated since it originally published on 3/26/22 to reflect Hoda Kotb’s recent social media posts.

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman may have called it quits earlier this year, but that didn’t stop the “Today” host from posting a sweet Father’s Day tribute to her ex, with whom she shares two daughters, Hope Catherine, 3, and Haley Joy, 5, on Instagram. The post came one day after the official holiday, but has since garnered over 50K likes for its poignant message about co-parenting with exes.

Fans were quick to rush to the comments section after the 57-year-old anchor posted a photo of Schiffman alongside the girls, with the caption “Happy father’s day.” Though the message may have been short and sweet, her gesture was met with glee by her audience.

“I’m so proud of you Hoda for posting this!” wrote one commenter. “Bittersweet!”

“Class act, Hoda!” wrote another. Indeed!

If you recall, Hoda and Joel called it quits back in January after nearly eight years and two children together, but now sources are saying that the Today Show host is hoping for one more chance. The former couple, who have been co-parenting their two daughters amicably since the split, never ended up tying the knot after a nearly three engagement, but if Kotb gets her way it seems they’ll be giving it another shot.

A source close to the 57-year-old revealed to OK! Magazine , “It breaks her heart to think they’re just coparents now,” adding that she “is finding that being a single mom is a lot harder than she imagined, and she’s been asking Joel for one more chance .”

However, despite their years-long romance, the source said, “But so far, he’s not interested.” Kotb has reportedly not been taking the split well, with the source even alleging that the anchor “is an emotional wreck. She gets tear at everything at the drop of a hat, to the point where people are walking on eggshells trying not to upset her.”

Back in January, Kotb revealed the details of the split on an episode of the Today Show , saying, “Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends.”

At the time, Kotb had added, “It’s not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime, this was for a season.” Despite whatever outcome follows Kotb’s alleged attempts at reconciliation, the pair still share two daughters and will continue to be in each other’s lives.

Comments / 69

Julia Davis
03-26

that guy shouldn't go back. he took care of those kids while she was busy with her life.nobody wants or asks to be crapped on.

Reply(14)
20
Bobbi Klein
03-26

He was just another bed partner and baby sitter for the kids. She off on her hunt for a new one. The kids are Throphy kids, look what I did. I adopted from a foreign country, Not America

Reply(3)
13
Pat DePippa Ziobro
03-26

Obviously your career was more important than your kids and him? Plus you need to stay away from the lying MSM, your anchors lie constantly about politics.

Reply(3)
10
Related
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts is left disappointed over missed opportunity with son Nick

Al Roker loves nothing more than spending time with his family and enjoyed an idyllic few days with two of his children, Courtney and Nick, over the Memorial Day weekend. The Today star often documents his life on social media and shared some lovely updates from their time together, including footage of Nick plunging into the lake during a family boat ride.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Prince Louis' hilarious connection to Jenna Bush Hager revealed

Amid the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, countless celebrities and public figures have expressed support for Her Majesty and honored her remarkable 70 years on the throne, and Today's Jenna Bush Hager is the latest to comment on the festivities. As she was discussing the exciting Jubilee weekend and all the sweet...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Joel Schiffman
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood asks for prayers following death of Deborah McCrary

Carrie Underwood paid tribute to someone very special on Friday when she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, asking for prayers. The pop star was feeling emotional as she revealed that fellow singer, Deborah McCrary, had died. Alongside a photo with the vocalist, and the other McCrary sisters, Carrie wrote:...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Harry & Gave Him the Nudge to Acknowledge William's 40th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t doing much talking these days, but there’s someone who is trying their best to bring the brothers together. Kate Middleton has reportedly been working behind the scenes in hopes that she can get the dialogue flowing in the smallest of ways. A royal insider believes that the Duchess of Cambridge is the only one who understands that there is “a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again,” per Us Weekly. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened,”...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Lara Spencer opens up about her 'baby' as she talks season two of Everything But the House

Lara Spencer is about to kickstart an exciting new chapter in her life as the second season of her show Everything But the House gets set to air on 28 May. The television personality - who is also a proud mom-of-two - sat down with HELLO! to chat about why this project is like a third child to her and gave all the details about what viewers can expect from the popular show this time around.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her and Jeezy’s 5-Month-Old Daughter for First Time in Family Montage Video

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together in January, the couple have finally given fans a look at their 5-month-old daughter Monaco. In a video uploaded to her YouTube account Hello Hunnay, Mai offered many glimpses of Monaco. “[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on Hello Hunnay. It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family," she opened the video above. "You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend named Blu Earth, following Shailene Woodley split

Aaron Rodgers has been rumoured to have a new girlfriend, named Blu of Earth, following his split with ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley.According to Side Action, a source told the publication that the 38-year-old football player has begun dating a woman who calls herself Blu of Earth, but was born with the name Charlotte Brereton. However, the site noted that the “timeline” of their relationship is still “a little fuzzy”, after making headlines last February when he expressed his “love and gratitude” to Woodley.“Aaron has rebounded once again,” the source said. “The timeline is a little fuzzy on this one! She calls...
NFL
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
160K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy