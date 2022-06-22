Fans Are Emotional After Hoda Kotb Posts Tribute To Ex-Fiance Joel Schiffman On Father’s Day: ‘Bittersweet’

This post has been updated since it originally published on 3/26/22 to reflect Hoda Kotb’s recent social media posts.

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman may have called it quits earlier this year, but that didn’t stop the “Today” host from posting a sweet Father’s Day tribute to her ex, with whom she shares two daughters, Hope Catherine, 3, and Haley Joy, 5, on Instagram. The post came one day after the official holiday, but has since garnered over 50K likes for its poignant message about co-parenting with exes.

Fans were quick to rush to the comments section after the 57-year-old anchor posted a photo of Schiffman alongside the girls, with the caption “Happy father’s day.” Though the message may have been short and sweet, her gesture was met with glee by her audience.

“I’m so proud of you Hoda for posting this!” wrote one commenter. “Bittersweet!”

“Class act, Hoda!” wrote another. Indeed!

If you recall, Hoda and Joel called it quits back in January after nearly eight years and two children together, but now sources are saying that the Today Show host is hoping for one more chance. The former couple, who have been co-parenting their two daughters amicably since the split, never ended up tying the knot after a nearly three engagement, but if Kotb gets her way it seems they’ll be giving it another shot.

A source close to the 57-year-old revealed to OK! Magazine , “It breaks her heart to think they’re just coparents now,” adding that she “is finding that being a single mom is a lot harder than she imagined, and she’s been asking Joel for one more chance .”

However, despite their years-long romance, the source said, “But so far, he’s not interested.” Kotb has reportedly not been taking the split well, with the source even alleging that the anchor “is an emotional wreck. She gets tear at everything at the drop of a hat, to the point where people are walking on eggshells trying not to upset her.”

Back in January, Kotb revealed the details of the split on an episode of the Today Show , saying, “Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends.”

At the time, Kotb had added, “It’s not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime, this was for a season.” Despite whatever outcome follows Kotb’s alleged attempts at reconciliation, the pair still share two daughters and will continue to be in each other’s lives.